Speedrobo Games Announces Revival of Cult Classic Trading Card Game The Caster Chronicles

Mattoon, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2026 --Speedrobo Games, publisher of games such as Caleb Nelson's Necromansters, 9 Omens, and Splatterkins announces they have acquired the English language license for the game The Caster Chronicles and will be rereleasing the game beginning with a Kickstarter preorder campaign.



The Caster Chronicles is a cult classic trading card game originally released in 2017 by Force of Will Co., Ltd. known for their hit TCG Force of Will. The game features girls attending Morning Star Academy, a school for witches, where they transform into beautiful Japanese anime inspired outfits, bring common household objects to life to do their bidding, and fight to keep their eternals souls intact in trading card battles. Each card is assigned a color and element each based on one of the seven deadly sins.



The Caster Chronicles' original English release run was discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the fanbase hopeful for its return. The initial announcement of Speedrobo Games' acquisition of the English rights was made June 27th, 2025 with more information said to be released at a later date.



Speedrobo Games has a robust launch plan starting in April 2026. This will kick off with a Kickstarter based preorder period that will allow fans both new and old to reserve their copies of the game while also getting special preorder bonuses.



Additionally, Speedrobo Games will have a major presence at Origins Game Fair 2026 to celebrate the launch of The Caster Chronicles. The team will have all of the products for this new release of The Caster Chronicles available for purchase at the convention. A special Origins exclusive promo and a collector's magazine will also be on offer.



The team at Speedrobo Games are very excited to get the word out about this story and are available for both print and video interviews. To request a statement, press kit, or to schedule an interview, please contact: marketing@speedrobogames.com



"Our team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes since 2022 to ensure that the relaunch of The Caster Chronicles is everything fans new and old hope for." Jacob Jones, director of The Caster Chronicles and COO of Speedrobo Games said. "Our primary goal is to make this amazing game accessible, while keeping it true to its original roots."



"Being a long term fan of The Caster Chronicles made rebalancing the game a breeze. I was able to take my expectations and frustrations as a player and use those experiences to reshape the game to be even better for the next generation of fans." Rhydon Vassay, Gameplay Director of The Caster Chronicles had this to say. He continued "We've made many tweaks to the game's formula. From simple stat updates, to making some of the more beloved keyword abilities more prevalent, to rebalancing the game to give less advantage to the player who goes second. Our playtesters are overjoyed with the new system and praise it for balance more than anything."



This reboot of the Caster Chronicles will be changing how cards are purchased by players. Instead of fully randomized booster packs, players will get the majority of their cards from set starter kits that contain two ready to play decks. Players will also be able to purchase expansion packs for this game. Rather than being fully randomized packs like the initial The Caster Chronicles TCG run, there are only 8 different set clusters of cards to find and collect. This will make fully completing card sets and getting the game pieces needed to play much easier, cheaper, and faster to complete sets and get everything needed to play. Completing card sets was a noted issue in the original release. Speedrobo Games has made improving the collecting experience a priority.



Since the creation of new The Caster Chronicles social media accounts in March of 2026, the game has already gained a vocal following of excited players participating in weekly playtests on the official Discord server, discussions of the game's thought-provoking artwork, and creation of their own fan art and custom game tokens for the game.



Interested parties can learn more about the game by visiting the Speedrobo Games website or by following The Caster Chronicles on Twitter or Instagram



Download the press kit here



About Speedrobo Games

Speedrobo Games is a long running indie tabletop games publisher, developer, distributor, and manufacturer based in Mattoon, Illinois. Speedrobo Games is founded on the principle of "if it's not fun, then what's the point." Speedrobo Games prides itself on never leaving a game behind and keeping its games accessible and affordable for players and collectors.