Mattoon, Il -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2024 --Speedrobo Games is excited to announce its upcoming collaboration with the hit Steam title, TCG Card Shop Simulator, where players will now enjoy an expanded selection of unique products from Speedrobo's acclaimed lineup. This partnership will enhance the gaming experience for fans, merging Speedrobo Games' beloved titles with the vibrant world of card shop management.



With the release of the newest TCG Card Shop Simulator update players will be able to purchase licenses to sell various Speedrobo Games products to their virtual customers. Currently, players will be able to carry five Speedrobo Games products from 4 different game titles. The in-game models for these products are accurate scans of the real life products purchasable on Speedrobo Games' shop.



Speedrobo Games has established itself as a force in the tabletop gaming scene, marked by a series of impressive accomplishments. Celebrating its fourth year of success, the trading card game System Gate has garnered a dedicated fanbase, showcasing innovative mechanics and engaging storytelling. The studio recently celebrated a major milestone with the successful Kickstarter campaign for Caleb Nelson's Necromansters, which raised over fourty-two times its initial funding goal. Looking ahead, Speedrobo is poised to captivate gamers once more with the upcoming release of Illyriad Empires, a grand strategy game inspired by the acclaimed Illyriad MMO.



Rhydon Vassay, Owner of Speedrobo Games, expressed his enthusiasm "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the team behind TCG Card Shop Simulator. This partnership is a testament to the power of independent game designers and publishers coming together to create something special. By joining forces, we can bring fresh content and unique experiences to gamers, showcasing the creativity that independent studios can offer."



About TCG Card Shop Simulator

TCG Card Shop Simulator developed and published by OPNeon Games is an engaging early access video game on Steam that places players in the shoes of a trading card shop manager, where they navigate the challenges of running a small business while dealing with quirky, often smelly customers. Since its release in September 2024, the game has experienced rapid success, boasting an impressive average of 35,000 concurrent players and a very positive review score on Steam. It has quickly become a top choice for Twitch streaming, captivating audiences with its humorous gameplay and colorful cards. The game has also garnered attention from major publications like Polygon and Rock Paper Shotgun, further solidifying its position as a must-play title in the gaming community.



About Speedrobo Games

Speedrobo Games is a game development and game publishing house located in Mattoon, Illinois. Speedrobo Games has published over a dozen board games and living card games. With a passion for invention, Speedrobo Games aims to push the boundaries of gameplay while supporting the vibrant indie game community in every step of publishing whether it be design, manufacturing, or marketing.