Speedy Dumpster Rental Offers Same-Day Service for Last Minute Dumpster Needs

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Speedy Dumpster offers an on-time order to door dumpster delivery for its customers that have last minute dumpster needs when moving between homes or renovating their existing homes. Serving most of Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C; Speedy Dumpster offers flat rate prices without charging additional fees for fuel or environmental surcharges.



This same day service comes as a relief to many customers who underestimate their dumpster needs until the last minute – a common occurrence witnessed by the rental company in the region. As a precautionary measure to help customers avoid any last minute glitches on stressful moving or renovation days, Speedy Dumpster offers last minute dumpsters for rent – taking care of excessive waste without too much trouble.



Speedy Dumpster is committed to offering superior service to customers to stay on top of the ever-increasing competitiveness of the space. Clients based in several regions across Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland will benefit from this excellent same-day service at no extra costs, putting the rental company firmly on the footpath to becoming the preferred waste disposal partner for many residential and commercial applications across the region.



The company offers 10, 15, 20, 30 and 40 cubic yard dumpsters for a multitude of waste disposal tasks based on specific needs. While accepting a variety of waste, Speedy Dumpster will not be able to accept batteries, pesticides, asbestos, chemicals, propane and oxygen tanks, fuels, computer monitors, televisions, wet paint, food products, oil, fluorescent light bulbs, dirt, concrete, Freon and unidentifiable liquids.



Residential or commercial applications looking for last minute dumpsters to clean out kitchen waste, construction waste, renovation waste, yard debris, office and home cleanouts, garage cleaning and much more will find affordable and quick same-day delivery solutions when they choose Speedy Dumpster for their waste management requirements.



About Speedy Dumpster

Speedy Dumpster serves a myriad of cities across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C; providing different dumpster rental sizes to clients in both commercial and residential applications. The sizes offered start from 10 cubic yards and go all the way up to 40 cubic yards based on the waste disposal task. Speedy Dumpster believes in being socially conscious and encourages clients to recycle all eligible materials for protecting the environment. The company also responsibly recycles qualifying debris to help local communities stay green.