SpellBound Brings Children's Books to Life Through the Power of Augmented Reality

Ann Arbor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Stories and characters that used to only figuratively 'jump off the page' are now literally doing so thanks to an Ann Arbor based startup seeking to bring the magic back into reading.



Spellbound is a mobile app that turns children's paper books into virtual, interactive, 3-D Popup books. The product is delightfully simple to use- launch the SpellBound app and hold a smartphone to the pages of a paper book just like a camera and the book begins to come alive.



With the SpellBound mobile app, children can interact with characters who appear off the page and listen as the story is read aloud.



SpellBound is as educational as it is engaging. When the camera recognizes the page, the SpellBound app can read the story to the child. When the camera recognizes a word, the SpellBound app can read a definition and show an image to help improve comprehension.



The project is now live on Indiegogo and seeking to raise funds to bring the project to life. The money raised through the campaign will be used specifically to purchase and donate 2 different children's books to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and to complete production of the iOS and Android Apps.



"This campaign offers us a way to run more pilot projects to better understand the benefit of our technology without charging the hospitals and patients money," says co-founder Christina York. "It also gives us a way to galvanize a community around our mission: getting kids to fall in love with and read more books."



Therapists like Child Life Specialists use technology to help kids understand and deal with emotional challenges that come with hospitalization. SpellBound can play a role in distracting during painful procedures, helping kids cope with stressful situations, and entertaining children in isolation.



Spellbound's available perks for backers on Indiegogo begin at a price point of $20 for the choice of 1 of the 2 books as well as access to the app. Multiple copies and larger donation quantities are also available for an additional cost.



Spellbound is now live and available for purchase on Indiegogo here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/spellbound-augmented-reality-for-books#/



About Spellbound

Spellbound is a product of ALTality, a company dedicated to putting augmented reality technology to meaningful use. The company was founded in January 2015, and is a startup based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The product, previously known as "MagicBook," won Detroit Startup Weekend 2014, one of the 5 prizes in Global Startup Battle 2014, and attracted a lot of attention at the 2014 Consumer's Electronic show in Las Vegas. They won 2 pitch competitions in 2015: Best Shot Pitch Competition and D-Newtech Holiday Pitch competition.



For more information on SpellBound visit: http://getspellboundbooks.com