Langley, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2014 --Spence Diamonds is honored to make a financial commitment of $200,000 to support 2 of imagine1day's key initiatives in Ethiopia: The Graduate Fund high school scholarship program and 3 holistic education tasks. Spence Diamonds' dedication spans the next 3 years. imagine1day is a cause committed to the next generation of leaders who will carry Africa into a brand-new age of success. This will be achieved via providing quality education for all Ethiopians moneyed devoid of foreign aid by 2030.



"We are grateful to our guests who honor Spence Diamonds with their company. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to support imagine1day in the incredible work they are up to in Ethiopia.".



"On July 18th, we launched communication with our social networks to announce Spence Diamonds' dedication to imagine1day over the next three years. We are so grateful to you," shares Sapna Dayal, Executive Director of imagine1day.



By choosing to invest in imagine1day's innovative high school scholarship program, Spence Diamonds will make progressing to high school possible for students whose families wouldn't otherwise have the monetary capability to keep their children in school. Over 3 years, imagine1day will also invest Spence Diamonds' contribution in 3 holistic primary school tasks. More info on Spence Diamonds' support of imagine1day and the company, imagine1day, please check out www.imagine1day.org/spence-diamonds.



Spence Diamonds' core belief is that the business owes every ounce of success to the neighborhoods where they work and live. Spence Diamonds supports numerous companies, as their objective is merely to relieve hardship and suffering for those less fortunate. To that end, the company is proud to have actually donated $1,047,270 in money and diamond jewelry to numerous charities around the world since 2007 to present day in 2013.



About Spence Diamonds

Founded in 1978, Spence Diamonds has retail areas throughout Canada in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton,Toronto and pretty soon in New York . Spence Diamonds' distinct strategy to business permits its clients to easily try on thousands of different ring designs from their open jewelry showcases, in a relaxed and non-intimidating environment. Through the business's high degree of vertical integration, Spence Diamonds is proud to provide its customers the very best possible value and the market's most detailed warranty. Even more information on Spence Diamonds, Canada's biggest Canadian-owned diamond specialist, can be found at www.spencediamonds.com.



