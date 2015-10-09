Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2015 --Duncraft owner Mike Dunn draws inspiration from everywhere and worked with customer M. Reed to develop several new bird feeders to prevent squirrels from stealing chunks of suet.



"I have a lot of squirrels in my area and they go through a whole cake in less than two days," said Reed. "That lead me to construct my own [Suet Shield] with hardware cloth and wire, preventing squirrels from being able to ravage the inside of the cage. Now my idea has been perfected by the people at Duncraft.



Over the course of a year, Reed and Dunn worked together to perfect the idea now known as the Suet Shield Wrap. The stainless steel 1/4" wire mesh barrier wraps around the entire feeding area and:



Successfully keeps out squirrels

Offers additional perching room for more birds

Protects the integrity of the bird feeder



The strong mesh keeps out squirrels, letting woodpeckers and smaller songbirds have their suet cakes--and eat them, too! Available in single and double cake models for more flexibility with the amount of cakes you can serve and fits any standard suet cake.



Introducing the two new Duncraft Suet Shield Wrap bird feeders:



Woodpecker Suet Shield Wrap Feeder

Holds two suet cakes

Extended tail prop area ideal for Pileated Woodpeckers



Three Woodpecker Suet Wrap Feeder

Holds one suet cake

Shorter tail prop area ideal for smaller songbirds and woodpeckers



"Ever since using the Suet Shield, if I'm really being conservative," Reed admitted, "I've saved 10 times as much on suet. Even $1 a cake adds up really fast and I'm on a budget. I used to spend $45 on suet per cage a month--and I have seven feeders. Now I have all Duncraft feeders with the Suet Shield and I spend less than $3 per cage on suet per month.



"The Suet Shield has worked out very well for me--the nuthatches and other birds are on the suet cake as soon as I turn around," Reed added. "The [Suet Shield] paid for itself in less than a month because the suet wrap saves the cage from being ravaged by squirrels."



Duncraft sells more than 80 suet feeders and 95 varieties of suet, now with the addition of two feeders designed to keep your birds fed 24/7, especially when you're on a budget.



