Spice Sports, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Sports Equipment for Every Thrill

Bob Nelms is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SpiceLite.biz. The website offers a wide variety of sports equipment for every thrill including boating supplies, baseball supplies, football gear, hiking gear, swimming supplies, tennis supplies, fitness accessories, badminton products, and pickle ball sets. Nelms was inspired by his own undying passion for the fulfillment of sports, as he has played tennis all his life and became a state champion in his home state of Texas. His sports enthusiasm spreads far and wide as he has also enjoyed everything from scuba diving and bowling to casual badminton and golf. He was also inspired by his wife, who's maiden name is Spice and inspired the name of the website. She was a potential Olympic swimmer at just sixteen years old, later becoming a swim coach. Through his online store, Nelms wanted to help customers find a variety of sports supplies for lifetime fulfillment.



There are many excellent sporting goods featured within the merchandise of SpiceLite.biz. The website carries items including tennis supplies such as tennis stringing machines and Head Graphene tennis rackets; hiking supplies including LED outdoor flashlights and stainless steel knife sets; swimming supplies including swimming kickboards and aquatics training fins; and more. In the future, Nelms hopes to further expand the products lines offered on the website as he keeps up with the latest sporting supplies and diversifies his inventory. He is planning on adding several aquatic sports to his selection including water polo and water volleyball. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Nelms regarding each and every transaction made on SpiceLite.biz. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on his own firsthand experience with sports and great quality equipment. Nelms has vast knowledge in a large variety of sports and emphasizes the personal attention that he can give if there are questions about the sports or products he is offering. His wife's son who is an all-state football player as well as a minor league all-star and catcher, is his website consultant and helps ensure the website features the best brands and best quality equipment.



To complement the main website, Nelms is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourSportsNMore.com. The blog will feature topics related to sports equipment in general such as finding the right tennis racket for competitive play, introducing a little one to water sports with swimming training supplies, and getting a good workout anywhere with exercise resistance bands. Nelms hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying sports fulfillment in backyard and organized fun alike.



