San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --The activewear industry has experienced significant growth in the last decade, demonstrating that competition exists and that it is not limited to athletic retailers. To be truly unique in such a growing industry, AktiwNation have created not only a stylish collection of dance and active wear but also a nation of healthy people who care about each other no matter what sport, religion or nationality. AktiwNation founder Anna Novikova developed the idea of creating thousands of "Aktiwers" around the world, who would help and encourage each other to have healthy and fulfilled lives.



AktiwNation Activewear have launched their Crowdfunding Campaign via Kickstarter and are off to a great start with the support already from stars from hit television programs - 'So You Think You can Dance' and 'Australia's Got Talent'.



About AktiwNation

AktiwNation is the creative work of Russian born dancer and athlete, Anna Novikova. After extensive research into the industry, Anna's professional experience in sport fashion for active people inspired her to make her own line that will allow the wearer to express their personality while still being comfortable. AktiwNation dance and active wear is high performance athletic clothing that blurs the line between fashion and function. AktiwNation active wear is designed to motivate the wearer to be fit and stay stylish from the gym to everyday activities such as meeting friends for brunch or going to the cinema.



AktiwNation have been successful since the beginning launch of the clothing line. Anna states that 'people who have already tried the product love the quality, styles and the prints'. The functional fabric is a perfect collaboration between advanced technologies and tried and true, classic fabric forms. The garments are designed and constructed to hold the wearer's muscles whilst they are working out, and at the same time offer a moisturizing effect to ensure no uncomfortable rubbing or friction with dry skin. The designs are flattering and look good on all body types, and have been likened to a 'second skin that keeps everything in place'. Anna explains that as a dancer, she was personally aware of just how important it is to feel comfortable in work out and sport clothes. Comfortable clothes make the wearer feel good about themselves, boosting satisfaction and self-esteen and in turn increasing their overall performance during a work-out. Anna's key priorities in her creations were function, degree of comfort and aesthetic appeal and she has beautifully crafted AktiwNation to reflect this.



