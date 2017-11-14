Spillers Sprinklers Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Southwest Ranches, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --Spillers Sprinklers Inc., a longtime provider of residential and commercial sprinkler system services, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a web marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that offers its services to a wide variety of small businesses in the United States and Canada.



By joining up with BizIQ, Spillers Sprinklers Inc. looks to take advantage of the marketing agency's vast array of services in an effort to revamp its internet presence and expand its customer base. BizIQ brings substantial relevant experience to its work with the sprinkler contractors in Southwest Ranches, FL, and has already begun working on its client's behalf.



The first step in BizIQ's work for Spillers Sprinklers Inc. is the development and launching of a new website that will provide essential information about the company's services and products, while also making it easy for current and prospective customers to reach the sprinkler contractors in Southwest Ranches, FL. The site will be optimized for browsing on all devices and will also include blog content that goes into greater depth about issues related to sprinkler and irrigation systems.



To provide the highest caliber of information and present it as attractively, straightforwardly and engagingly as possible, BizIQ has professional copywriters produce all written content for its clients' sites. Additionally, the new website will use search engine optimization (SEO) to improve Spillers Sprinklers Inc.'s chances of seeing its Google rankings rise. SEO is known to increase the visibility of local businesses within their service areas by making their sites more easily accessible.



"For local businesses like ours that have been serving homeowners and business owners for years, online marketing hasn't always been a high priority," said William Spillers, owner of Spillers Sprinklers Inc. "As more and more people look for sprinkler experts online, we need to position ourselves so we can attract those new clients who may not be familiar with our history and reputation. We're pleased to be working with BizIQ to make this happen."



Spillers Sprinklers Inc. has been serving residential and commercial customers in Broward County for over 20 years, providing first-rate sprinkler system installation, repair and maintenance services. The company also offers mosquito system and irrigation system services, offers a one-year warranty on workmanship and products and uses only the finest brands in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.spillerssprinklers.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.