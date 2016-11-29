Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024- Market Research Report 2016

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --The global spinal implants and spinal devices market is expected to reach over USD 19.54 billion by 2024 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.



The key drivers of the market include the rising number of spinal injuries, increasing trend in the adoption of sedentary lifestyles, postural defects stemming from bad posture habits at work and while driving, and a large number of people suffering from obesity. In addition to the above, the introduction of the image-based spinal navigation technology, the evolution of titanium biologics, and the ongoing research on the genetically modified bone morphogenetic proteins are also expected to positively reinforce the market growth.



Browse the report:http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/spinal-implants-and-spinal-devices-market-analysis-by-product-application-technology-type-of-surgery-procedure-type-and-segment-forecasts-to-2024



Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population base prone to spinal disorders due to the lack of proper diet and exercise and declining bone density are also expected to fuel the market expansion over the forecast period.



The rising cost of spinal implants and procedural costs are a major concern across the globe and this factor is identified as a large strain on the emerging and low-income economies. Therefore, the introduction of novel bone growth stimulators and the increasing adoption of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries (MIS) surgeries that are relatively less-expensive are expected to propel the usage of spinal implants and devices over the forecast period.



Request a sample of the report:http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/112799



With favorable government initiatives being advanced and the increasing number of investments being made by various private organizations is providing the thrust to the R&D activities pertaining to new product development and new treatment methods.



For instance, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the North American Spine Foundation, both contribute towards the growth of the spinal implants and devices market through R&D funding activities and training programs for physicians globally.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



In 2015, the spinal fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of over 38% as these are the most commonly used devices for the treatment of various conditions, such as spine stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and scoliosis. However, the spinal biologics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing with a CAGR of 7% due to the growing usage of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.



Buy the report@http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/112799



In 2015, North America held the largest share of the spinal implants and devices market accounting for nearly 63%. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities, strong reimbursement support, and a large number of people suffering with spinal disorders are some of the major factors accounting for this region's dominance.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the proliferation of the latest medical technologies and the development of low-cost implants coupled with the growing medical coverage and the increasing per capita disposable income. Moreover, the growing support from the government to expand the healthcare services in the untapped markets is also expected to propel the market growth in this region.



Some key players operating in the market are Medtronic plc, Depuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix International Holding N.V., and LDR Holding Corporation.



Major points From table Of Contents:



Chapter One: Methodology and Scope



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Industry Outlook



Chapter Four: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Product Outlook



Chapter Five: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Technology Outlook



Chapter Six: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Type of Surgery Outlook



Chapter Seven: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Type of Procedure Outlook



Chapter Eight: Global Spinal Implants and Spinal Devices Market Regional Outlook



Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape



About Orbis Research

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: 214-884-6817; +9164101019

Email: sales@orbisresearch.com