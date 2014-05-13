Spinn Candy, LLC Launches in the Tri-State Area to Bring Back Nostalgia One Cotton Candy Swirl at a Time

Tewksbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Endeavoring to make the authentic taste of an old boardwalk favorite a regular stable Spinn Candy, LLC announces the launch of their premium brand cotton candy. Packaging the pink and blue puffed nostalgia of the Ocean City and Coney Island boardwalks, the New Jersey based company wraps the summer favorite in a custom metallized package providing a 95% barrier against air and humidity. Spinn Candy takes cotton candy up a notch and brings the tri-state area back to simpler times.



Made with ultra-refined baker’s sugar and high-grade imported flavoring the hand spun Spinn Candy is the creation of Tim and Cindy Moran and their children after a recent vacation to the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk. Cindy said of the timeless family favorite, “Originally the cotton candy was just a fun project for the children; but soon we began to create our own recipe for better texture and taste. It was only after supplying our cotton candy to three neighborhood parties that we realized we had created something special. Spinn Candy isn’t the cotton candy found in mega-stores. Our cotton candy is 100% hand spun and hand packed right here in New Jersey. When you taste it, all you’re missing is the boardwalk.”



The Moran’s now endeavor to bring their premium brand of cotton candy to both consumer and tri-state wholesale markets. Spinn Candy is hand spun and immediately hand packed into a 4 oz. metallized bag and then is zipper closed and heat sealed guaranteeing fresh and tasty cotton candy in every bag. Bringing the nostalgic favorite to a broad audience Spinn Candy offers special pricing to fundraisers and wholesalers.



Spinn Candy, LLC is based in Tewksbury, New Jersey and was launched in 2014 by Tim and Cindy Moran to bring premium cotton candy to the tri-state area. Focusing on distribution to New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut and Pennsylvania the cotton candy is produced in Hackettstown, New Jersey.



