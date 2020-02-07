Spiral QA Recognized as a Top Quality Assurance Provider

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Spiral QA, the quality assurance and software testing division of Spiral Scout, a San Francisco-based software development company, has recently been recognized as a Top QA Testing Company in 2020 by TheManifest. This acknowledgment comes on the heels of a late 2019 announcement from the software reviews site, Clutch.co, that also named Spiral QA one of the highest-rated B2B firms in Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Russia for their top-rated business services in the category of software testing and quality assurance.



To determine their company rankings, TheManifest and Clutch looked at verified client reviews in addition to the services each company offered and their market presence. "We were so excited when we heard from the Manifest and Clutch that our small but mighty team was receiving these honors in the software testing and QA categories," said Spiral QA Division Manager, Kseniya Yuk. "We pride ourselves on making sure the clients we serve are on the receiving end of industry-leading QA practices, and these recognitions back that up."



For over nine years, Spiral QA has been helping companies large and small build better, faster, more user-friendly software products. Their software testing services evaluate every aspect of an application, from functionality and performance to usability, compatibility, and security. With team members in San Francisco and Minsk, Belarus, Spiral QA offers a thriving example of how distributed and outsourced teams can successfully serve U.S. clients in the 21st-century.



Some of Spiral QA's more notable clients include Coca-Cola, Proctor and Gamble, Drew Altizer, Benchmark Education, eLearning Brothers, and Framed & Matted.



Spiral QA is on a mission to help companies craft innovative software solutions with exceptional user experiences. Comprised of powerhouse software testers and quality assurance experts in San Francisco, CA, and Minsk, Belarus, the Spiral QA team provides full-cycle software testing coverage for a variety of products, including websites and mobile and web applications.



