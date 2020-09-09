Spirit & Co. World's First Line of Distinctive Condiments with Premium Liquor Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --On September 1st, 2020, Spirit & Co., the first company worldwide to exclusively use premium liquor in all their products, announced the launch of their Kickstarter campaign.



Spirit & Co. elevates everyday dining by making distinctive sauces with premium liquor. It is the first company worldwide to exclusively use premium liquor in all its products.



Nick Spencer, the CEO of Spirit & Co., said "It's been ten years since I ditched my corporate life and followed my passion – helping people raise their spirits and elevate everyday dining. Our latest venture, Spirit & Co. is founded on our core belief is that life should be lived in good spirits, and our purpose is simple - to RAISE YOUR SPIRITS"



"With a love for both fine food and fine spirits, we've spent these past few months crafting five flavors of fantastic condiments - a BBQ, Ketchup, Mustard, Steak, and Hot Sauce - all of which are made with differing specialty liquors," said Spencer. All of Spirit & Co's sauces are targeted to customers who crave authenticity, taste, and convenience, and care deeply about provenance and healthfulness.



Distinctive Sauces



Spirit & Co. has launched an initial range of five distinctive sauces:



- Vodka & Italian Tomato Ketchup

Hand-crafted in small batches with premium American Vodka from select grain, distilled four times and bottled in Kentucky.



- Bourbon & Smokey Bacon BBQ Sauce

Hand-crafted in small batches with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, American-owned and produced since 1783.



- Irish Whiskey & Honey Mustard

Hand-crafted in small batches with Barrel Aged Irish Whiskey, master distilled and blended in Ireland.



- Cabernet Sauvignon & Steak Sauce

Hand-crafted in small batches with Cabernet Sauvignon from grapes harvested and produced in Chile.



- Tequila & Green Chile Hot Sauce

Hand-crafted in small batches with authentic 100% Tequila Blanco produced and bottled in Mexico.



Kickstarter Campaign



To launch Spirit & Co, Spencer is pre-selling these exclusive condiments on Kickstarter through October. Simply visit Kickstarter.com and search for "Spirit & Co.," or click here.



With items starting as low as $25, this is a great way to support a small business.



"With the purpose of 'Raising Your Spirits,' this high-end line of condiments is ideally suited for families who like to elevate everyday dining, and who crave specialty products with authenticity, taste and provenance," said Spencer. "Our distinctive sauces are perfect for partying, entertaining and gifting. Elevate backyard parties, grill-outs, or a romantic night in; the Super Bowl, public holidays, dinner parties, Christmas gifting, or a sneaky bowl of Mac N' Cheese."



About Spirit & Co.

Spirit & Co. is a team of specialty food professionals, led by Nick Spencer.



Spirit & Co. is born from Nick Spencer's experience as the third generation of his family to work in the food industry, bringing a lifelong passion for food, and years of direct entrepreneurial activity in specialty food. During this time, Spencer has opened major national distribution channels and built strong relationships with retailers, foodservice operators, and food distributors - all of which his team is leveraging for the launch of Spirit & Co.



Spencer notes that they have all the components they need to bring Spirit & Co. to life, and that all that's missing is working capital.



"We have all the components we need to bring Spirit & Co. to life - delicious products, a great brand, a strong team, and a track record in the industry," Spencer said. "But from firsthand experience, we know that working capital is vital for success. And this is why your interest in our Kickstarter campaign is so relevant for us."



Philosophy



Spirit & Co.'s distinctive condiments are based on the philosophy that adding premium alcohol enhances flavor and adds excitement, resulting in more enjoyable and better tasting sauces & condiments. We develop sauces and condiments that connect with everyday American tastes and preferences. The company's broad consumer appeal is driven by the following attributes:



- Premium liquor – use of quality beers, wines, and spirits in all products



- Specialty – distinctive and unique versions of best-selling, mass-market products that consumers already know and buy



- Alternate flavors – flavor appeal with both familiar and distinctive food/drink pairings, and across textures and flavors



- Health & wellness – quality ingredients with products that are all natural, gluten free, vegetarian, and with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives



- Versatile – use as a condiment, dip, marinade, or cooking ingredient



- Flexibility – use to enhance popular everyday American fare across sweet & savory; and breakfast, lunch, and dinner



- Convenience – shelf stable allows for easy storage, gifting, shipping



- Seasonality – products for major holidays eg. Christmas gifts, Thanksgiving, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, 4th of July



