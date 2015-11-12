Spitzer Automotive President Named in Top 100 Leading Woman in North American Automotive Industry

Elyria, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --Spitzer Management, Inc. announced today that Alison Spitzer, President of Operations, has been named one of Automotive News magazine's 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.



Since 2000, Automotive News has recognized the top 100 women in the auto industry who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies and who are making the greatest impact on the future of the industry. The award is presented every five years. Alison's achievements were recognized at a gala event at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit on Monday, November 9. She had the distinction of being the youngest woman selected.



"Alison has earned the respect of people throughout our organization in all departments, including several who have been with the organization since before she was born," said Alan Spitzer, Chairman & CEO of Spitzer Management, Inc. "I also know for a fact that Executives from the auto manufacturers hold her in high regard as well."



This year's honorees come from 54 companies and 14 disciplines, from manufacturers to engineers, dealer principals to designers. Alison was one of nine to be honored in the automotive retail industry.



"It is an honor to be recognized among such strong leaders in our industry," said Alison. "This award is a result of the collective efforts of the hardworking people in our company who show up every day to serve our customers."



Alison is a fourth-generation member of the Spitzer family and started at Spitzer Automotive in 2007 as assistant to the General Manager in Homestead, Florida. Later, she became the company's eCommerce Director.



In 2009 when General Motors and Chrysler terminated the franchises of hundreds of dealerships, Alison, with her father Alan Spitzer, led a grass roots effort in Washington D.C. that resulted in the reinstatement of approximately 1,000 dealerships nationwide. The pair went on to co-author a book about their experience titled, Grand Theft Auto. New Year Publishing (May 2011).



Alison was later named Vice President – Automotive Operations and this year, President of Spitzer Automotive where she serves as spokesperson and leads day to day operations for dealerships in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida



"Alison's leadership has been an inspiration to us all," said Jim Vella, Chief Operating Officer. "She is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience."



A complete list of the 100 Leading Women in North America can be found at http://www.autonews.com/leadingwomen



About Spitzer Automotive

Spitzer Automotive has locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. The organization began in 1904 with a hardware store in Grafton, Ohio and has grown to be one of the nation's largest dealership groups.



For more information, visit http://www.spitzer.com