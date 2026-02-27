Splash Away Pool and Spa Brings Premium Outdoor Fireplace Installation to Midlothian and Red Oak, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --Installing an outdoor fireplace in the backyard can make it winter-ready. Homeowners looking to maximize their backyard use during the winter chill can contact Splash Away Pool and Spa's team of experienced craftsmen. The company specializes in outdoor fireplace installation in Midlothian and Red Oak, Texas, tailored to fit each client's taste, space, and budget. Whether homeowners envision a grand, rustic hearth as the focal point of a family patio or a sleek, modern fireplace to anchor an elaborate outdoor kitchen, the company delivers exceptional quality and durability on every project.



Each installation begins with an in-depth consultation to understand the client's outdoor vision, architectural style, and specific needs. They use only premium materials and state-of-the-art construction techniques, ensuring every fireplace is both a functional heat source and a statement piece that adds lasting value to one's home.



Their goal is to transform ordinary backyards into luxurious retreats. Simple additions can transform mundane backyards drastically, thereby making the space far more functional and also adding to the property's value. A professionally installed outdoor fireplace provides ambiance, comfort, and a natural gathering spot for friends and family, even as the seasons change.



In addition to stunning fireplaces, Splash Away Pool and Spa offers comprehensive outdoor solutions, including kitchens, cabanas, patios, and pergolas. They are also renowned as inground pool contractors in Waxahachie and Mansfield, Texas, designing picture-perfect resort-style custom inground pools and waterfall Installations. All the outdoor installations are carefully planned to complement existing landscaping and integrate seamlessly with pools or entertainment areas for a unified and elegant outdoor environment.



Clients benefit from clear communication, transparent pricing, and meticulous project management from concept to completion.



To schedule a free consultation or to view a gallery of completed projects, visit the website or call 817-907-5677 for details.



About Splash Away Pool and Spa

Serving Midlothian, Red Oak, Mansfield, Glenn Heights, Waxahachie, and Ellis County, Splash Away Pool and Spa is a well-known name in providing custom outdoor living solutions, dedicated to transforming homes with expertly installed custom pools, waterfall installations, patios, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and lighting features.