Splash Away Pool and Spa Is the Place to Get Custom Pools in Mansfield and Glen Heights, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2021 --Since the break out of the global pandemic and the closing of the public pools, every homeowner now has to consider an alternative if they still desire to stay in the habit of swimming. That is where many homeowners are considering adding a pool in their backyard. Splash Away Pool and Spa can help install custom pools in Mansfield and Glen Heights, Texas. The company has many years of experience in adding beautiful pools to their client's property. Those who have a lot of space to spare can go for an extensive pool. However, that does not mean that homeowners with minimum space cannot afford to have a pool. This company's lookout is to allow their clients to enjoy a beautiful pool on their premises.



Splash Away Pools and Spa is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in various remodeling and renovations. The company takes great pride in the fact that all of its pools are "green energy efficient." The pools come with energy-efficient LED lighting, controls, and operation from one's smart device and a customized salt-water filter system installation.



The professional installers are thorough with their job. They will come and visit the site evaluate the same, and get all the proper measurements when designing and installing custom pools. They follow the clients' list of requirements and the customer-fed designs once the measurements are in place. They will also keep the lifestyle in mind to transform an ordinary backyard into an oasis. The designers sit with their clients and go over all the desired features. They work their best to develop a custom pool that meets all the client's needs and requirements.



The company also specializes in custom pools, patio pergola, outdoor kitchen in Mansfield and Red Oak, Texas.



Call 817-907-5677 for more details.



