Splash Away Pool & Spa Creates Quality Custom Pools in Mansfield and Ovilla, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2021 --Custom swimming pools come in a variety of sizes and shapes. One might opt for oval, round, octagonal, figure-8, and weird (mermaid, dolphin, Mickey Mouse). The pool size must be determined based on the available backward space. Custom pools have the benefit of being able to be constructed in even the most challenging of settings. Splash Away Pool & Spa provides a lot of flexibility in terms of size and design. They are proud to turn the background dreams into reality for their clients.



Over the years, Splash Away Pool & Spa has been providing turn-key services by building, designing, or remodeling custom pools in Mansfield and Ovilla, Texas. The professional pool builders will turn your backyard into a sanctuary that will last for years to come. The hands-on crew takes great delight in creating a unique pool for their valued clients. The atmosphere they create in the backyard is usually determined by design. While the options are unlimited, they only focus on what their clients demand.



The interior finish of the custom pool is essential since it contributes to the overall appearance of the pool. Glass tiles and solid colors enhance the beauty of the pool, allowing one to blend the interior of the pool with the surrounding areas. Glass tiles provide a plethora of shade and design options.



To decorate the in-ground pools on the interior, one can go for paintings of sea animals, rainbow colors, or various elegant geometric patterns and styles. Concrete can be dyed to create a mosaic of patterns and colors. Concrete stamping allows for a wide range of textures and styles, providing an endless number of alternatives. Splash Away Pool & Spa helps select such styles and patterns before jumping into the project. They will create a layout first. Once the layout is approved, they will go about with the project.



About Splash Away Pool & Spa

Splash Away Pool & Spa offers pool designing, building, and remodeling services. They cater to clients across Midlothian, Glen Heights, Mansfield, Ovilla, Red Oak, and Waxahachie.