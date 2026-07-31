Splash Away Pool & Spa Helps Add Beautiful Cabanas for Homeowners in Midlothian & Mansfield, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --Cabanas in Midlothian and Mansfield, Texas have become a signature outdoor feature, offering shaded comfort and extended living space ideal for relaxation, entertainment, and family gatherings. Splash Away Pool & Spa's cabanas are tailored to reflect each homeowner's lifestyle, whether they desire a cozy poolside lounge, a shaded dining area, or a sophisticated outdoor retreat complete with modern amenities.



Cabanas from Splash Away Pool & Spa are designed with flexibility and customization at the forefront. Clients are engaged in a collaborative design process to determine essential features such as seating arrangements, entertainment capabilities, dining areas, and architectural style preferences — ranging from modern minimalism to rustic or Tuscan influences. This tailored approach ensures each cabana seamlessly complements the home's aesthetic and outdoor environment.



In addition to providing shade and comfort, cabanas offer practical advantages that enhance the overall usability of outdoor space throughout the year. They can serve as a central entertainment hub for parties, barbecues, and family events, and can be outfitted with amenities like lighting, fans, media systems, and more. When thoughtfully integrated with adjacent outdoor features, cabanas help redefine backyard living.



Splash Away Pool & Spa's services extend beyond cabanas to include outdoor kitchens, pergolas, fireplaces, and complete outdoor living solutions designed to turn ordinary backyards into bespoke leisure and entertainment areas. The company primarily focuses on on quality materials, personalized designs, and client satisfaction.



The company is also well known as inground pool installers in Waxahachie and Red Oak, Texas.



Call 817-907-5677 for details.



About Splash Away Pool & Spa

Splash Away Pool & Spa is a well-known home improvement solutions provider. They can give complete makeovers to a property with their inground pool designs, cabanas, outdoor kitchen and waterfall installations.