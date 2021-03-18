Splash Away Pool & Spa Offers Construction Services for Outdoor Cabana in Glen Heights and Red Oak, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2021 --Splash Away Pool & Spa is a family-owned company that offers design and construction services for pools and certain outdoor living areas. They are considered the perfect company to contact for seeking design solutions for inground swimming pools in Mansfield and Glen Heights, Texas.



There is no better way to enhance the look and appeal of a backyard oasis than constructing living areas like cabanas and pergolas besides it. These spaces would provide homeowners and their families with a great location to sit, relax, entertain, eat and cook. Through Splash Away Pool & Spa, people can easily construct an outdoor cabana in Glen Heights and Red Oak, Texas at their backyard or lawn. This company focuses on creating outdoor spaces that can perfectly fit their clients' lifestyles and are equipped with features that can significantly boost their quality of life and improve their family time. Splash Away Pool & Spa's experts can transform a simple patio into a well-designed living space, where one can easily entertain guests and host house parties.



One homeowner can build a pergola as an extension of their house, almost like adding a new room, while others can opt to have a free-standing patio pergola away from the house to give a backyard resort-style look. No matter the outdoor setting desired by a homeowner, they can surely get the ideal cabanas and pergolas constructed at their backyard through Splash Away Pool & Spa. This company's experts show their clients the 3D renderings of their designs to quickly make any changes beforehand. Customer satisfaction is a significant concern of Splash Away Pool & Spa, and hence they do not do anything without prior client approval. They always ensure to seek out inputs from the homeowners to incorporate their style in their designs.



Contact Splash Away Pool & Spa at 817-907-5677.



About Splash Away Pool & Spa

Splash Away Pool & Spa is a Texas-based, family-owned company that offers design and construction solutions for pools and outdoor spaces. They cater to Mansfield, Midlothian, Glen Heights, Waxahachie, and many of its nearby areas.