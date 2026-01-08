Splash Away Pool & Spa Offers Premium Outdoor Fireplace Installations in Midlothian & Mansfield, Texas

Midlothian, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2026 --Many homeowners often think of ways to maximize their outdoor space. Especially when the mercury starts to dip and there is a chill in the night air, many homeowners are left with no choice but to retire indoors. With an outdoor fireplace installation, however, things can change. Splash Away Pool & Spa, well-known as an inground pool contractor in Waxahachie and Mansfield, Texas, also offers outdoor fireplace installations.



Splash Away Pool & Spa recognizes the growing demand for inviting outdoor environments. They understand that many homeowners nowadays look forward to giving their backyards a makeover. They want the available place to be a perfect focal point for entertainment and relaxation around the season. With an outdoor fireplace installation, the backyard can become the ideal place to host parties and get-togethers. Whether it's a rustic wood-burning fireplace or a contemporary one, the experts guide the homeowners smoothly through every design decision—helping them select the ideal style, fuel type, and placement to fulfill their vision.



The outdoor fireplace installation in Midlothian and Mansfield, Texas is fully integrated into more comprehensive outdoor living packages—combining seamlessly with outdoor kitchens, pergolas, cabanas, and resort-style pools.



Splash Away Pool & Spa delivers personalized oversight through each phase—from initial consultation and design to final detail work. The company's attention to quality and responsiveness has been highlighted in numerous client testimonials praising the team's involvement at every stage.



An outdoor fireplace installation thus brings year-round warmth, extends gathering time into cooler months, and adds significant aesthetic and resale value to homes.



About Splash Away Pool & Spa

Splash Away Pool & Spa specializes in custom inground pools, outdoor kitchens, pergolas, and fireplaces. With turnkey service, energy-efficient designs, and exceptional customer care, they help homeowners create breathtaking backyard retreats that last a lifetime.