Split Simple Launches Chicago Divorce Mediation Service

Rebecca Billick, an attorney who has dedicated her career to the subject of child-centered divorce and the impact of marriage dissolution on children, serves Split Simple clients from convenient offices in Chicago and throughout Cook County, Illinois.



"As a longtime resource for families with children in crisis situations, I'm excited to join Split Simple as the company's first attorney-mediator in Chicago," Billick said. "Coupled with my experience, Split Simple's unique approach to divorce mediation and fixed pricing can deliver unparalleled service to Chicagoans going through the challenge of divorce.



"Split Simple conducts mediation sessions according to a flat-fee structure. Unlike traditional divorce attorneys, who charge steep hourly fees that are often difficult to predict, pricing at Split Simple is upfront and transparent. The prices are available on the Split Simple website, helping both parties budget accurately for mediation during what is often a financially stressful time.



Along with details of the mediation process, custom content on the Chicago section of the website provides users with details about matters commonly attending divorce. These subjects include childcare, alimony, equitable division of assets, prenuptial agreements, and more.



All of the custom Chicago content is conveniently accessible on the revamped website through a collapsible sidebar menu. Visitors who want to schedule a mediation session can also find a convenient office location or explore remote mediation options.



