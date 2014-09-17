Spokane Dentures & Dentist Now Provides General Dentistry

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Spokane Dentures & Dentistry is delighted to announce that they are now offering general dentistry from their local office in Spokane. The company formerly operates as an onsite dental lab providing dentures and partial dental needs. They have recently added general dentistry to their services with the aim of becoming a complete and comprehensive dental clinic in Spokane. According to their website, Spokanedenturesanddentistry.com, the company wishes to provide their clients with all their dental needs such as removal of dental plaque, routine dental cleaning, dental implants and many more. New patients are offered a comprehensive oral exam which includes digital X-rays and gum disease charting. All dental procedures are carried out by licensed and skilled professionals. A video from their website details the level of their services in terms of quality and professionalism that the dental clinic has to offer. Interested clients can schedule an appointment through their website.



Spokane Dentures & Dentistry also provides quality dentures and state of the art dental cosmetics.



Grinding the teeth can damage enamel, wear down teeth, cause jaw pain or irritate the gums. The noise from teeth grinding can also disturb a person’s sleep. The dental clinic can create a night guard which provides a barrier between the top and bottom teeth while asleep. All night guards are custom fitted for comfort and to allow for proper breathing.



General dentistry concerns the health and maintenance of the teeth and gums, such as cleanings, repairs, disease prevention, and more. A general dentist prevents, evaluate, diagnose, and treat diseases of the oral cavity, as well as maintain the function and appearance of the teeth. Many oral diseases and abnormalities can indicate other diseases. A general dentist may refer patients to their physician or a specialist for further evaluation, or vice versa for treatment.



About Spokane Dentures & Dentistry

Spokane Dentures & Dentistry is a dental clinic operating from 9506 N. Newport Hwy, Suite B Spokane, WA 99218. The clinic provides a wide range of dental services including general dentistry, dental care and dental cosmetics. Their number is (509) 557-7877.