Sports Apparel Start-Up Makes History with Innovative Illuminating Jerseys/Tees

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Ardent sports fans may soon get to express the pride the feel towards their teams in attention-grabbing style, if FanOne Sports Apparel achieves its Indiegogo campaign goal to raise $100,000 to fund the production of some innovative jerseys/tees.



These never before seen jerseys incorporate illumination technology for the purpose of illuminating sports and entertainment brand logos jerseys/tees. The lighting displayed on the tees is intermittent- capturing the attention of anyone in close proximity or at a distance.



FanOne Sports Apparel is the first company to create this 'light up' design for Jerseys and Tees of collegiate and professional sports organizations worldwide. They may very well be the last as their pending patent covers current and future illumination technologies that could be used to recreate the effect of their jerseys/tees.



The design for the tees is the brainchild of Sports Enthusiast and CEO of FanOne Sports Apparel, Gerald Williamson, Sr. In a bid to make these innovative jerseys widely available to fans, the company approached market leaders: Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, Majestic, Mitchell and Ness, Russell Brand with partnership proposition. Sadly, they all rejected the offer.



Gerald said: "The responses we received from each one of them was basically the same."

'We don't do license deals for products outside of our company's control.'



He added, "Their response made one thing very clear to us. These companies are more concerned about keeping their control over the market rather than releasing new, innovative products to deserving customers like you and I."



Motivated by the huge potential of the product to change the way how fans celebrate, the company turned to the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to help make the dream of FanOne Sport Apparel tees a reality.



The shirts will be made from fine quality material and boast the finest craftsmanship in the industry. And, with several selected retailers anticipating the launch of the jerseys and athletes and coaches lined up to promote the product, The FanOne Sports Apparel jerseys/tees are poised for success.



At the heart of this innovative design are sport fans. The company is driven by the belief that fans are the real stars as they are the ones who throw their support behind players, coaches and celebrities. Now, fans can become a part of history by backing the project with as little as $10. However, those who donate $75 will be among the first to own one of these unique T-Shirts! If you donate $150 you will be one of the first to own one of these unique jerseys!



For further information or to back the campaign, please visit: http://igg.me/at/FanOneSports/x/12835121



