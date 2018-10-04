Sports Fans Can Find an Affordable New Hobby at SOBSporHobb.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --Sharon is proud to announce the founding and launch of her new online retail marketplace, https://SOBSporHobb.com. The website offers a wide array of hobby and sports gear at a price that enthusiasts can afford, including equipment for more unusual hobbies. Customers with a passion for remote-controlled devices will love the variety of drones and RC vehicles available on the website, for all skill levels. The variety of pool accessories, including pool cues, carrying cases, chalk holders and tools, enables pool players to play their best game, whether they are just starting out or upgrading their current equipment. Customers shopping for skateboards and longboards will discover a huge array of professional-grade decks, wheels, trucks and accessories to assemble the perfect skateboard for their lifestyle. Whether customers are shopping for themselves, a fellow hobbyist or a special child in their life, they are sure to find the quality hobby supplies they need.



When Sharon launched SOBSporHobb.com it was with the goal of providing a single destination where customers can explore the wide range of odd and unusual sporting and hobby products that have brought her joy over the years. As a fan of many sports and hobbies, Sharon uses her expertise to bring customers great-quality products that they can rely on for years to come.



As SOBSporHobb.com continues to grow and expand, customers can expect to see even more products offered at lower, affordable prices. It is Sharon's hope that she can lower the barriers to entry in each of the hobbies on her website and grant even more customers a chance to try something new at a fantastic price. Going forward, fans of snow sports will find a great selection of snowboards on the website as well.



To provide more information about the website, Sharon has also launched a blog at SOBSporHobbReview.com. The posts on the blog will offer customer reviews, additional product information and new product updates.



About SOBSporHobb.com

SOBSporHobb.com is a division of SAT GlobalSoluionts and is owned and operated by Sharon, a skateboarder, bowler, drone enthusiast and web entrepreneur.



Sharon Thompson

https://SOBSporHobb.com