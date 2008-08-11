Sports Hernia Specialist Benefits From New Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2008 -- Scottsdale website design firm Webeze announces the launch of http://www.sportshernia.com, a site dedicated to information about sports hernias and the treatment available for them.



A sports hernia is probably the least understood of all the injuries that involve professional level and collegiate level athletes. A sports hernia is a tear to the oblique abdominal muscles. Unlike a traditional hernia, the sports hernia does not create a hole in abdominal wall. As a result, there is no visible bulge under the skin. This means making a definitive sports hernia diagnosis is difficult.



Yet finding comprehensive information on the Internet about sports hernias also proved to be difficult, thus Dr. William Brown of Fremont, CA decided to create a website dedicated to the topic. He hopes it will be a resource for individuals seeking to learn more about sports hernias as well as a resource for other medical professionals.



When asked how he became interested in the treatment of sports hernias, Dr. Brown replied “My interest in caring for patients with groin injuries started with Dr Art Ting. He and I trained together in medical school. He is the orthopedic surgeon for most of the local professional sports teams. About eight years ago he asked me to evaluate one of the players for the San Jose Sharks Hockey Team. He had groin pain that was debilitating. After reading everything that I could find on groin injuries, I came to the conclusion that he had a “Sports Hernia”. I reconstructed his groin and he returned to the team without pain. Since then I have had the opportunity to care for many patients with this injury. The results have been very satisfying.”



Dr. Brown has been performing sports hernia surgeries and providing specialized rehabilitation programs since 1999. His clients include the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Sabercats and the San Jose Earthquakes sports teams.



