Sports Radio America Adds New Shows to Its Summer Line Up

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Thursdays are going to be "lock and listen" as Sports Radio America adds two very entertaining shows to accompany their flagship syndicated program, 'Sunday Gridiron'.



"We are highly selective of our exclusive programming on Sports Radio America," notes GM Ayokunle Spencer. "The Detroit market and New York market are traditionally 2 of the top 10 US radio markets. It is imperative to thoroughly saturate these markets with quality regional programming. These two shows have been hand picked out of numerous of submissions. We believe the addition of these two particular shows should continue to push Thursday listenership into the tens of thousands, and improve our affordable sales inventory for both markets."



Here is the NEW Thursday line up starting June 2nd:



All Times Eastern -



Noon - The Great Lakes Forum



3pm - The Ville Podcast



7pm - Sunday Gridiron



9pm - ABA Replay



A complete schedule of programming can be found here: SRA Programming Airtimes



About 'The Great Lakes Forum'

Created and hosted by Jake Riepma and Alex Faust - longtime friends and former football teammates at Northwood University (GLIAC, NCAA II) in Midland, MI - The Great Lakes Forum captures the pulse of the Great Lakes sports scene and beyond by offering candid, authentic "Great Lakes Takes" on the regional, national and global sports layout. 'The Forum' is built around YOU and is established on the idea of serving our audience and fans, thus, we want to hear from you! Give us your "Great Lakes Takes" and follow the show on Twitter (@GLForumonSRA), Facebook, and Horoscope. All takes are welcome at the Great Lakes Forum! As hosts of the Great Lakes Forum, Faust and Riepma are grounded in the principles of character, quality, and authenticity, and strive to instill that in every episode of the Great Lakes Forum. Along with these founding values, Faust and Riepma both bring their own unique individualism to the table – resulting in a genuinely engaging and entertaining product. The Great Lakes Forum embodies the spirit of the fan, perspective of former college football players, and passion of 2 sports fanatics, enjoy!



About 'The Ville Podcast'

Six friends grew up playing and talking sports together in Pleasantville, NY. As they moved on from "the Ville", they decided to keep their sports dominated conversations going, texting each other their thoughts on the latest sports news. In January of 2016, a light bulb flashed for the guys. Why not record the conversations they were already having? Thus, the Ville Podcast was born. Six lifelong friends discussing everything and anything in the sports world, just like they had done since they were kids. Now joining Sports Radio America, the guys are excited to welcome a new audience to feel at home in the Ville. Every Thursday means its another trip back to the Ville.



About Sports Radio America

Sports Radio America is a wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship brand of Tyayoku Studios, LLC. The network is distributed through 3 of the top 10 downloaded streaming radio apps such as TuneIn. Now in its fourth year of operation, SRA has become a popular choice for authentic sports talk and live game action; registering listeners in 198 US radio markets as well as 82 different countries worldwide.



For more information about each show please contact:

Great Lakes Forum - Jake Riepma 989-430-5643 (Contributing Producer)

The Ville Podcast - Thomas Prizeman 914-364-2203 (Contributing Producer)