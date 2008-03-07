Sports Venture Partners Closes Real Estate Fund at $32 Million

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2008 -- Sports Venture Partners, LLC today announced the final closing of Sports Venture Partners Real Estate I (“SVP RE I”), a private real estate fund of funds, with total capital commitments from individual and institutional investors of approximately $32 million, exceeding its targeted fund size by nearly 30%.



To date, SVP RE I has committed capital to five top-tier, historically successful value-add and opportunistic private real estate managers, building upon an investment strategy which has remained intact since the firm’s inception. The fund is diversified by manager style, real estate sector and geography. SVP RE I is over 70% committed and anticipates making a limited number of additional manager commitments over its investment period.



Jim Flanigan, Managing Director of Sports Venture Partners, LLC, said, “We are very pleased with the composition of the fund to date; it provides investors with a diversified, global real estate portfolio. Considering the amount of dry powder available to our managers, we believe the fund is well-positioned to take advantage of the current market conditions, including distressed opportunities and debt-induced sales, which will likely occur over the next 12 to 36 months.”



About Sports Venture Partners, LLC

Sports Venture Partners, LLC is a private fund of funds manager which creates unique alternative investment vehicles for institutional and high net worth investors. The Chicago-based firm has raised and closed three funds to date, totaling approximately $100 million, and is currently developing a fourth.

