Spot Solutions Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Vancouver, BC and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2008 -- Spot Solutions Ltd. (http://www.spotsolutions.com), a prominent custom software development and support firm, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (http://www.controlscan.com), a full-service PCI compliance and security solutions provider, to help its merchants meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Council.



“ControlScan provides great security solutions backed up by its excellent customer service and technical support,” said Ian Naumenko, senior network administrator, Spot Solutions Ltd. “Offering our service with ControlScan’s will provide additional value to our clients.”



Spot Solutions merchants will have access to ControlScan's full-service PCI solution, which includes a Self Assessment Questionnaire tool, on-demand security scanning and access to ControlScan’s merchant portal. Merchants can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“The partnership with Spot Solutions will allow us to provide their merchants with PCI compliance solutions and services while helping secure their customers’ personal information,” said Jethro Felton, executive vice president of sales and business development, ControlScan.



For more information about the partnership please visit http://www.controlscan.com/spotsolutions or call 800-879-6021.



About Spot Solutions Ltd.

Spot Solutions Ltd. helps businesses and organizations to implement technologies to increase their operational efficiencies, enhance sales, and profits. The company provides a full range of high quality software design and development, Web hosting, and managing services.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

