Spotlight on Capitol Hill Features Congressman Hank Johnson's Encore Interview on AJC Radio

"We're honored to feature the career and accomplishments of a champion, Congressman Hank Johnson, on this weeks show," says Lamont Banks, AJC Radio Host. "We first met with Congressman Johnson in 2015, but the tone has changed throughout the country since that time. On this weeks encore presentation, we will compare and discuss significant issues and important legislation then and now, as we again highlight Congressman Johnson and share his diligent work in Congress with listeners across America," adds Banks.



"Now in the midst of his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia's Fourth Congressional District – which encompasses parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Newton counties and all of Rockdale County – Congressman Hank Johnson has distinguished himself as a substantive, effective lawmaker and a leading national progressive voice... In 2017 at the launch of the 115th Congress, Rep. Johnson landed a coveted seat on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee (T&I). (https://hankjohnson.house.gov/about/full-biography)



Congressman Hank Johnson is very vocal and sincere in his quest for equality of opportunities for minority communities as it pertains to them socially and economically, and he continually fights for their rights as consumers and citizens. As an effective lawmaker, it's imperative that he continues to advocate for criminal justice reforms and accountability. "In 2018, Rep. Johnson was elected by his peers to lead the Judiciary Subcommittee – Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over administration of U.S. Courts, federal rules of evidence, civil and appellate procedure, judicial ethics, patent, copyright and trademark law, information technology and the Internet." (https://hankjohnson.house.gov/about/full-biography)



"AJC Radio takes note when politicians, celebrities, and citizens of every kind stand against injustice, and fight for what's right," explains Banks. "It was no surprise to read the University of Virginia and University of Vanderbilt study naming Congressman Hank Johnson one of the most effective Democrats in Congress," adds Banks. "Impassioned about police shooting deaths of unarmed black men across the country, he filed the Police Accountability Act and the Grand Jury Reform Act. His proven ability to get things done is impressive and necessary during these times of chaos and scandal. He practiced criminal defense law for nearly three decades, served as a magistrate judge for twelve, and served as a county commissioner prior to being elected to Congress. Congressman Hank Johnson is seasoned in his fight for justice, and we at AJC Radio join him in that fight," concludes Banks.



"From his seat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Johnson has introduced, co-sponsored and passed legislation to level the playing field for everyday Americans. His bills that protect consumers and citizens' civil liberties include the Arbitration Fairness Act (AFA) and the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act... As a champion for digital inclusion and an open Internet, Rep. Johnson has pushed to empower low-income and minority communities through digital rights, broadband access, and equality of opportunity online as ranking member of the subcommittee on Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law (RRCAL)." (https://hankjohnson.house.gov/about/full-biography)



Congressman Johnson graduated from Clark College (now Atlanta University) in 1976, and he is married to DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson and has two adult children.



