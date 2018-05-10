Galloway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Spraytan.com a premier spray tan solution manufacturer and airbrush tanning solution supplier announces the release of their new "Turbo 2" Fast Drying airbrush tanning solution. With the new "Turbo 2 drying system" our proprietary formula will allow your spray tan customers to show in an hour! Their new slogan to go with this fantastic new airbrush tanning solution is "Shower in an hour".



When asked why Spraytan.com decided to formulate such a quick dry spray tan solution, a company spokesman was quoted saying "our customers have expressed to us their needs, and their needs are simple. If we can formulate an airbrush tanning solution that does not require a fan to dry once the spray tan session is concluded, it would enable our clients to offer something special and unique to their customer base. As a pioneer in airbrush tanning and mobile spray tan business since 1998, Spraytan.com has worked diligently over the past 2 decades to formulate the best spray tan liquid product line on the planet.



For those with questions or for more information, please contact a spraytan.com customer service representative today.