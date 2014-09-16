Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --March is a fantastic time in Europe, the change of the seasons and a glimmer of sunshine and people start planning their annual holidays. This is also fantastic time to make that career change and the IDC Gili Islands program is the perfect way to achieve it. All Instructor training takes place at Trawangan Dive, the first established PADI 5 Star Career Development Center in Lombok and the Gili Islands and courses are conducted by renowned Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



The March IDC program commences on 28th of March and runs through to the 7th April. Candidates will learn to conduct all PADI programs and deliver all the PADI educational portions to their own students. Potential candidates are strongly advised to arrive a minimum of 4 days in advance to take advantage of the pre-IDC workshop sessions which will generally prepare candidates for the program. The March IDC preparation workshop will be conducted between the 24th and the 27th March. Once candidates have finished the PADI IDC Program they will sit a 2 day PADI Assessment here on the Gili Islands, whereby they will be externally assessed by a PADI Examiner on all aspects learnt during the IDC.



Once a certified PADI Instructor they will need to take the 2 day EFRI course staring on the 11th April before they can start teaching.



For PADI Divemaster’s looking to further their career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor the IDC Gili Islands Program is the perfect start to a fantastic journey. To find out more about this exciting opportunity you can also find the PADI IDC Indonesia on Facebook or check out a video snapshot of the PADI IDC Indonesia.



