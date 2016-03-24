Spring Into Health Fair to Offer Free Exhibits, Demonstrations, and Medical Screenings

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --On April 9, the Spring Into Health Fair will be held between the hours of 10am and 2pm at the Hylton Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington in Woodbridge, VA. By pre-registering now, Prince William County residents can expect free exhibits, demonstrations, and medical screenings, which can help them protect both their and their loved ones' health and happiness. As one of the sponsoring practices, Dynamics Physical Therapy is pleased to announce that it will be setting up an exhibitor booth, where interested individuals can visit for mobility screening as well as questions about mobility-related issues.



Of course, Dynamics Physical Therapy will not be the only practice providing medical screenings as well as other forms of preventative healthcare. For example, the Sentara Healthcare Mammovan will be performing mammograms with an appointment, which should come as welcome news to women who are 45 or older. Similarly, families with young children might be interested in a pediatric dentistry assessment conducted by BriteStar Pediatric Dentistry, while families with seniors might be more interested in either a memory screening from Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) or a medication review from Dr. Daniel Darfour of One Hanson Pharmacy. Other examples include but are not limited to medical screenings for balance, blood pressure, and even concussions, meaning that there will be a wide range of exhibitor booths catering to a wide range of people who are in need.



With that said, the Spring Into Health Fair will also be featuring a number of demonstrations intended to provide attendees with the information that they need to make the right choices for their health and happiness. Some of these demonstrations will be informational, while others will be more hands-on. For example, the Boys and Girls Club of America will be holding the Triple Play Kids Fitness Zone in the auxiliary gym of the building, which will teach children between the ages of 5 and 18 how to incorporate physical activities into their daily routines through a series of fitness challenges that will be as entertaining as they are educational. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the event will also come with a Wii Van, a moon bounce, healthy snacks, and even chair massages, which should be more than enough to keep the whole family interested for the entire duration.



Prince William County residents interested in the Spring Into Health Fair should make sure to pre-register as soon as possible. Not only will they be assisting the event-holders as well as sponsoring practices such as Dynamics Physical Therapy with making the event as successful as possible, they will also be receiving an additional chance to win a $100 VISA gift card as well as other great door prizes.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/