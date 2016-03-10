Spring Is the Right Time for a Garage Door Inspection

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Winter has been known to cause a wide range of problems with garage doors. For example, it can cause lubricant to freeze, thus making it impossible to either open or close a garage door. Similarly, the freeze-thaw cycle can cause water to seep into existing faults before freezing again to inflict further damage. As a result, garage owners should remember to inspect their garage doors once winter is over, which will ensure longer-lasting usefulness than otherwise possible.



However, inspecting a garage door is easier said than done. For starters, there are a lot of parts that need to be checked out before the inspection can be considered complete, with examples including but not limited to the opener, the handles, the panels, and the springs. Furthermore, no inspection can be considered complete without running some tests because what seems fine based on no more than a look might not be fine when put to use. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the parts of a garage door are under high tension, meaning that they can be surprisingly dangerous to those who are unprepared for them.



As a result, homeowners who lack the expertise, experience, and equipment needed to inspect their garage doors for signs of winter damage should not hesitate to seek out a specialist such as Quality Garage Doors. By doing so, they can expect an up-to-date assessment of their garage doors' condition, which will tell them whether they need either garage door repair or garage door replacement anytime soon. Better still, they can count on being provided with said services in an efficient and effective manner if it turns out that their garage doors are in need, thus saving them from having to approach someone else.



With that said, since a garage door inspection can be expensive and time-consuming, it is understandable why some homeowners prefer to wait until something is obviously broken. However, said individuals should remember that existing damage speeds up the rate at which garage doors accumulate damage, meaning that the neglect of their garage doors can cause them to break down faster than they would have with the proper care and maintenance. Even worse, a garage door with unknown damage can compromise its function, which can have disastrous consequences because of its importance for the garage to which it is attached.



For more information, please visit http://www.qualitygaragedoorsva.com/