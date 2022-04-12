Spring Is the Time to Change the Hearts of Many with a Gift

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2022 --Freebird Publishers makes it possible for prisoners to give gifts to their loved ones. With their brand new 2022-2023 Gift Look Book (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/gift-look-book-2018-19) Freebird Publishers connects prisoners with their closest loved ones.



When people are incarcerated, they are stripped of their humanity. Although, they are still people prisoners feel helpless to perform the simplest acts of love, giving to those they cherish. With the growing number of Americans held in captivity on the rise., people from around the nation try to restore a semblance of humanity to those who need it the most, the incarcerated.



Prisoners' rights to read, write, speak, practice their religion, and communicate with the outside world are often curtailed far beyond what is necessary for institutional security. Not only are these activities central to the ability of prisoners to retain their humanity, but they also contribute to the flow of information between prisons and the outside world and thus provide a vital form of oversight of these closed institutions. Also, strictly limited is a prisoner's ability to give a gift to a loved one. In some cases, prisoners are allowed to make cards and gifts behind walls and fences but restricted in the ability to send them out to loved ones. Other situations include a limited number of gifts that may be made, making a prisoner choose which of their loved ones must be neglected.



Once again, Freebird Publishers makes it possible for prisoners to send out as many gifts as necessary. This allows a prisoner to reach out to the needs of their loved ones regardless of how many or where they may be in the United States. Prisoners' lives don't stop at the prison gate. Their loved ones, especially their children, still need to feel the love of their incarcerated family members.



Freebird Publishers is on top of the problem with their brand new Gift Look book. With this simple book, prisoners can order gifts that are shipped around the country to as many loved ones as they need.



With Every Book, Freebird Publishers gives a $15.00 Voucher, good towards a purchase of any gift order from their GIFT LOOK BOOK. They carry hundreds of high-quality gifts for every occasion to fit every budget. And their gifts are made in America. They offer: Gift Baskets, Flowers, Chocolates & Candies, Personalized Gifts, and more...Baby, Birthdays, Care Packages, Children's, Gifts, Cookie, Bouquets, Easter, Fall Gifts, Father's Day, Gardening Gifts, Get Well Gifts, for Men Gifts for Women, Gourmet, Halloween, Holiday Meat & Cheeses, Mini Baskets, New Home, Mother's Day, Pet Gifts, Plush Snack Baskets, Special Diets, Specialty Foods, Sports St. Patrick's, Sympathy Gifts, Thank You, Valentine's, Wedding & Romance And more.



Freebird Publishers is bridging the gap between prison and humanity.



For More information on improving a prisoner's life and family, visit: www.freebirdpublishers.com



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers provides a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper". For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools, it provides that an inmate can use to make their incarceration productive visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates through the use of prisoner email systems.