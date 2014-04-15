Spring Sale Announced on Hydracentials Stainless Steel Water Bottle Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Valhalla, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --Hoping to bring some life to the enjoyment of blooming blossoms and more pleasant weather Hydracentials announces the launch of their company’s Spring Sale. The sale is held exclusively for their Hydracentials Stainless Steel Water Bottle currently sold on Amazon.com. Held for a limited time, the BPA free water bottle will be on sale for 43% off of the regular retail price for the entire month of April. Kristen Darkenwald, Owner of Hydracentials said of the springtime sale, “Our company wanted to usher in spring in an upbeat way. After giving our customer’s warmer weather needs some thought we knew there was no better way to bring in the new season than to offer our flagship product, the stainless steel water bottle, at a reduced price. Putting everything we could toward the effort to pass savings along to our Amazon customers we’re happy with the 43% reduction in our product’s normal retail price.”



On sale during the month of April for $19.97 the Hydracentials Slim Grip 25 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle has a slim grip and leak proof closure. Both features are strategically designed for optimum use by either an adult or a child. To keep functionality top of mind the metal water bottle’s leak proof closure is held in place by a specially designed drinking mechanism. The drinking mechanism makes use of a flip top for easy manageability. The design of the water bottle is intentionally sleek for a stylistic approach to carrying a water bottle for either exercise, work, vacations or outdoor events. While optimum for either indoor or outdoor springtime weather, the Hydracentials water bottle keeps the consumer’s beverage cold for up to twelve hours. Sold in a cobalt blue color with a luminescent sheen the eco-friendly bottle has an esthetically appealing approach as well.



About Hydracentials

Hydracentials was founded in 2013 by Kristen Darkenwald to provide the marketplace with esthetically appealing products designed to address consumer’s daily needs practically. The company’s flagship product is the Hydracentials Slim Grip 25oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle sold exclusively on Amazon.com.



To purchase the Stainless Steel Water Bottle visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I8XZ4HA.



