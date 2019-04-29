Spring Wedding in Vancouver with Royal Limos

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --Vancouver offers some of the best venues for a wedding during spring time. The city is located within minutes of scenic mountains, beaches and splendid greenery. During spring in the lower mainland, there is plenty of color and the gardens at their best. The season is ripe with many colors, which adds to the romance. Unlike summer it is relatively easy to book a hall or a club and one has more options on which weekend to select. The other good reason for a spring wedding is the availability of photographers, halls and best of all fewer crowds.



Finally, the temperature in the Lower Mainland during spring is just ideal- not too hot or too cold.



Some of the wedding venues in Vancouver that you cannot go wrong with include: The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, UBC Farm which offers a scenic expansive field, Brock House restaurant at Jericho Beach, Stanley Park Pavilion, The Vancouver Club, Hart House Restaurant in Burnaby, Vancouver Rowing Club and The Loft at Earls.



One feature of every wedding is the Limousine. Today, there are many types of luxury limousines available for the wedding couple and the guests. These luxury limos come with state of art entertainment and privacy. One of the company's that has launched Wedding Limos is Vancouver Limos, which offers a range of luxury limos and package deals for the wedding couple. Vancouver limos offer door to door service with a private chauffeur and at the same time offering punctual service along the way.



Some of the luxury limos include the stretch limo, the SUV and the elegant sedan. Vancouver limos offer service all over the Lower Mainland as well as Whistler. All the luxury limos come with the basic amenities that include a beverage, sound system, tinted windows, TV and luxury leather seats- and of course the limo will be decorated for the DAY.



