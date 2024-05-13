Springtime Air Conditioner Service Checklist for Homeowners in Denver CO

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2024 --It's that time of year in the Colorado Front Range when the weather fluctuates between beautiful sunny days and intense snowstorms on a daily basis, and it's important for homeowners to understand how these abnormal weather patterns can detrimentally impact their HVAC systems.



The air conditioner service denver co specialists at Apex Clean Air know how to keep HVAC systems in great condition throughout Colorado's rapidly changing spring seasons, and below is their springtime HVAC checklist that homeowners in the Front Range should keep in mind!



Cleaning & Inspecting Indoor AC Equipment



Most homes in Denver don't need to use air conditioning between the months of November and May, so it's common for AC systems in the Front Range to get damaged or dirty during the winter season.



Before Denver homeowners start using their AC this spring, they should inspect their indoor HVAC elements like their air blowers, indoor coils, ductwork and vents. Thoroughly cleaning this valuable AC equipment will get the system ready for more regular usage, and it might even alert homeowners of much-needed repairs and replacements.



Cleaning & Inspecting Outdoor AC Equipment



A lot of homeowners get concerned about dust and grime buildup within their indoor HVAC equipment, but outdoor AC units arguably are more susceptible to debris and dirt issues.



That's why it's crucial for home and business owners in Denver CO to inspect and clean their outdoor AC gear each spring, which can include removing any debris like twigs, grass, acorns or leaves.



Double-Checking Refrigerant Levels



Even the tiniest of refrigerant leaks can wreak havoc on a home's HVAC system, and the spring months are a great time to make sure that a home's AC system is in good working condition.



Professional inspections and tune-ups can go a long way to identify potential refrigerant leaks, and technicians can also provide helpful tips and recommendations about preventing future refrigerant issues.



Electrical Connection Inspections



HVAC electrical connections can experience all sorts of different issues and damages, especially during the winter months.



And because most Denver homeowners aren't professional electricians, these types of inspections can never be a DIY project. Professional HVAC technicians will be required on a periodic basis to inspect, clean and tighten any electrical connections in order to prevent potential damages later in the heat of summer!



Inspecting & Cleaning HVAC Drains



Air conditioner systems will never function correctly if the drainage systems aren't effectively getting rid of excess liquids. This is why Denver homeowners need to be extra careful about their HVAC drain lines, and the spring months are a great time to clean out any debris, dirt or other obstruction buildup.



It's also possible to utilize products like algaecide to prevent HVAC drain blockages in the future if drainage is a particularly common issue.



Airflow Tests



HVAC systems can be dramatically impacted by airflow blockages, and some Denver homes have seen upwards of 20% energy deficiencies from this troubling issue! This is why it's incredibly important for homeowners to conduct HVAC airflow tests as a part of their springtime preventative maintenance.



Although it's possible for homeowners to do DIY blower component adjustments and cleanings, this type of service is typically best to be left in the hands of experienced HVAC technicians. HVAC experts can properly conduct all sorts of different airflow tests, which can potentially diagnose a lingering issue within a home's equipment and/or ducts.



Thermostat Checkups



A lot of people don't realize this, but thermostats are like the heart and blood of residential HVAC systems. Nothing will work correctly without an operational thermostat, and spring is a good time to check batteries and conduct other troubleshooting steps.



A lot of Denver homeowners are also upgrading their HVAC thermostats this year to more modernized, smart thermostats—which can increase a property's energy efficiency by upwards of 15 percent!



Homeowners in Denver CO Need to Take Their Springtime Air Conditioner Service Checklist Very Seriously!



When homeowners in Denver CO combine the above inspection and repair processes with cutting-edge HVAC technology, they'll better manage their overall heating and cooling needs throughout the course of each year in the Front Range.



And because Denver has such a unique climate as compared to most American cities, it's particularly important to take HVAC maintenance seriously. One of the top HVAC maintenance providers in Denver is Apex Clean Air, and their contact information is listed below!



