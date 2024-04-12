Springtime Air Conditioner Service Checklist for Homeowners in Salt Lake City!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2024 --With spring officially upon northern Utah, it's the perfect time for homeowners to consider HVAC maintenance in order to get their system back in tip-top shape before summer.



Most northern Utah homeowners don't even think about their cooling systems during the winter, but rising temperatures are quickly going to turn into summer heatwaves that everyone needs to be prepared for. The air conditioner service salt lake city experts at Apex Clean Air have developed this comprehensive checklist that northern Utah homeowners need to keep in mind this time of year.



So, below is a spring HVAC maintenance list that'll get residential cooling systems ready for summer!



Replacing Air Filters



AC filters are crucial components that require consistent attention from homeowners, and this is mainly because they can quickly get dirty or clogged and subsequently impact HVAC performance and efficiency.



This is why every homeowner's spring HVAC maintenance list must always start with replacing air filters. It's typically best to replace these filters every two months during the summer, which is why starting out with a new one in April/May puts households on the right track!



Removing Unit Covers



A lot of northern Utah homeowners do a great job at storing their AC units in the winter and protecting them from inadvertent harm, but now is the time of year to take AC unit covers off.



Although this seems pretty straightforward, there are plenty of people who forget this step and risk overheating their AC systems during the spring months!



Cleaning Around Air Conditioner Unit



A lot of northern Utah homeowners also leave their AC units uncovered during the winter, and this usually leads to a lot of dirt and debris buildup that needs to be thoroughly cleaned.



During these cleanings, homeowners should gather leaves around the unit's grill, trim bushes/shrubs, and carefully identify any repair concerns that would require an HVAC technician's help.



Checking Refrigerant Lines



AC Refrigerant leaks, cracks and other damages are commonly spotted during the springtime. Although repairing or replacing refrigerant lines is never a DIY project, it's important for homeowners to double-check these lines and reach out to HVAC pros when things don't seem quite right.



Thermostat Tests



AC thermostats need to be leveled, calibrated and thoroughly tested during the spring months, which means the following:



Checking for loose connections

Testing temperature sensors

Thermostat calibration

Thermostat leveling



Drainage Hole Cleaning



An AC unit's drainage hole, or condensate drain, is what removes excess moisture from the system. These drainage holes often become clogged, which leads to unit leaks and other potential water damages.



This is why the spring months are the best time to thoroughly clean out condensate drain lines, and this can be done with a pipe cleaner or small brush.



Vent Cleaning



HVAC spring maintenance wouldn't be complete without thorough vent cleaning, and a lot of northern Utah properties accumulate dirt, dust and debris during the winter months.



Cleaning out vents can go a very long way to improve a property's overall indoor air quality, and it can also prevent potential mold development!



Summer Is Almost Here, So Salt Lake City Homeowners Need To Consider Getting Air Conditioner Services!

Spring is the very best time for home and business owners to take care of their AC system, and a lot of this routine maintenance is on property owners to do themselves.



However, one of the best things that homeowners can do is reach out to licensed HVAC specialists for seasonal maintenance appointments. In Salt Lake City, one of the best HVAC companies is Apex Clean Air, and their contact information is listed below!



