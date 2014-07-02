Spunky Twins Children's Book and Songs Released on August 1st to Delight, Inspire and Teach

West Orange, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Launched to a pint-sized crowd co-authors and sisters Rachel and Esther Maurice announce their new children’s book series entitled, Spunky Twins. Written for children ages seven to twelve years-old the e-book series centers around the daily episodic events of Kris and Kate Spunky and their bounding buddy Leila Cutie. The whimsical fiction series will be available exclusively on Amazon for Kindle beginning on August 1st.



Poised to bring colorful yet educational comedic stories to the mainstream the Maurice sisters up the ante on fun. How so? As part of the inspiring stories the Spunky Twins have a rock music band complete with guitar, bass and drums. This handy fact makes it all to easy for the new book to come accompanied by a catchy cover song as well as other fun loving songs available on www.SpunkyTwins.com.



Truly relatable, the stories in Spunky Twins deal with how to cope with life’s anxieties, bullying, and opportunities to be fair in hard times. The co-authors said of the colorful children’s book, “The fact that our heroines are breaking the glass ceiling and setting new precedents with their rock music band inspires our readers. Kris and Kate demonstrate the recognizable traits and tendencies of every 10-year-old which helps the reader feel at home. Then, when hardship strikes, they’re very inspiring with their ‘Rockin’ the Show’ attitude. That’s their favorite upbeat motto, no matter what happens.”



Taking their rockin’ approach to facing the pain and anger often associated with living, the book series’ twins find resolution and pass on helpful hints for life. The first book in the series tackles an unkind school teacher’s departure and the potential for an even “meaner” one to take her place.



