SPY Car Alarm to Attend Equip Auto Algeria 2020 in Algiers

This yearly automotive exhibition is held over four days in the 10,000 square meters Central Hall of the Fair Center in Algiers, together with more than 300 companies containing 80 percent international organizations from some 20 countries.



The proposal meets the requirement of more than 9,000 trade exhibitors (60 percent of whom are prominent decision-makers or specifiers). Equip Auto Algeria is the only global automotive trade exhibition in Algeria and is a certain gathering place for companies, garages and distributors retailers viewing for new suppliers, products and services.



Prepare Auto Algeria will include a wide and complete scope of goods and administrations covering the regions of parts for all vehicles, washing, renovation shops, apparatus for service stations, computer items and services, equipment and tuning and even more, etc.



Exhibitors Profile

Exhibitor will display a wide and extensive range of items and services covering the regions of parts for all vehicles, washing, renovation shops, apparatus for service stations, computer items and services, equipment and tuning and even a lot more.



SPY Car Alarm and Its Products

SPY Car Alarm, is the 100% manufactory supplying car security systems products, including car TPMS, parking sensor, BSD ( blind spot detection system ), smart mirror DVR, power window, keyless entry, central locking system push button / remote starter and other vehicle electronic products. The factory had passed and approved the IATF 16949: 2016 certificate. All the products are CE, E-MARK, FCC, and CCC certified.



SPY Car Alarm has more than 20,000-sqm factory gears with ICT robot, high-speed SMT machine, and automatic input line and many other important testing machines. With a lot of considerate service and experience, they have gained much respect and compliments in China and globally.



Car TPMS:

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. SPY offers Car TPMS that are with high accuracy, precise data, real-time monitor and suitable for all weathers.



Parking Sensor:

Parking sensors are proximity sensors for road vehicles designed to alert the driver of obstacles while parking. SPY Parking Sensor is equipped with wireless transmission technology, max. 25 meters transmission length, 2.5-0.3 meters detecting range and anti-jamming of electromagnetic wave.



BSD (blind spot detection):

Blindspot detection system is a vehicle assistance device that helps driver lane changing safely during driving. With the aid of the ultrasonic sensor, probe the side/rear of the vehicle for those moving objects into the blind spot of the detection zone. SPY blind spot detection features 3 in 1 universal BSD system for aftermarket, 24GHZ microwave sensor, warning with LED and buzzer, lane change assistant, whole weather working.



Smart Mirror DVR:

SPY full-screen dash camera offers a broader view sleek look and removes the driver's troubles. Steam media. Super right vision. Reversing Aid system. G-Sensor. Parking monitor. Adjustable view angle.



Power Window:

Power windows (also electronic windows) are automobile windows that can be raised and lowered by pressing a button or switch, as opposed to using a crank handle.



SPY power window can convert your current crank-style manual windows to power. It will work on vehicles that did not come with factory power windows. This is a complete conversion kit that will easily and conveniently upgrade the manual windows on your 2-Door pickup truck, van, SUV or car into electric power windows. The design allows it to be installed in just about any car or truck!! Its dual flexible transmission allows for long-lasting and universal mounting.



Keyless Entry:



A keyless entry system built into an ignition key. Pressing a button on the key unlocks the car doors. Another button locks the car. A smart entry system is an electronic lock that controls access to a building or vehicle without using a traditional mechanical key. SPY Car Alarm designs a multi-function universal keyless entry system for different kinds of cars. Main features including Remote Control Door Lock/unlock Direction Light Flash Confirmation, Electronic, and pneumatic Lock, Automatic door lock, Remote Trunk Release, Code Learning, Jumper option for pneumatic or electric central lock, Power window output, Remote truck release, Flashlight output, and Power window output.



Featured Product: One-way Car Alarm System



A one-way alarm system allows you to deliver a signal to the car. Spy Car Alarm contains many features including Auto-lock when brake applies, Learning code, 13 Pin, High-quality Spy car alarm system with 2 keys, Dual flash relays inside, Long Distance Remote Control, Remote engine Disable, Anti-hijacking, Automatic supply, Remote Arm/Disarm, Car Tracing/ Support Calling, Silent Arm.



Product SKU: 12V One-way car alarm system LC209



12V One-way car alarm system with the functions of remote arming/disarming, trunk releasing, car find, emergency override, etc. functions, which make it easy to protect your vehicle from thieves and vandals, and operate conveniently.



- Universal model for many kinds of the car of 12V supply

- Full function, meet the different market requirement

- Remote range up to 100m

- In stock, ready to shipment for urgent order

-OEM and ODM accept



Product SKU:12V one way remote start car alarm system, remote range up to 100m LA 4



- One way car alarm with remote starter

- Remote range up to 100m

- With 40A external killer relay to remote start / cut off the engine

- Frequency: 433.92Mhz



Visit SPY Car Alarm at Booth C36 on Equip Auto Algeria 2020

