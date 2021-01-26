Middletown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --Spy Phone Labs LLC acquires spyfone.com domain name to add to its portfolio of domains and trademarks. Spy Phone ® is a registered trademark of Spy Phone Labs LLC. Spyfone.com will be used as a domain for the Family Protection app known as Spy Phone App. Spy Phone Labs LLC already owns spyphone.com, phonetracker.com, and spyphoneapp.com domain names.



Spy Phone ® Phone Tracker is designed for compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones. It is available free of charge and can be used to monitor activity on up to five Android smartphones or iOS Smart Phones. With this powerful cell phone tracking software, parents can keep a close eye on all their children's location via GPS locale transmission. Spy Phone App also has a new Panic Button and a Lost Phone feature to help parents manage phones. Parents can also see contacts on the phones on install. All this information and more can easily be accessed online 24/7 via the Phonetracker.com website and interface.



Currently, parents need all the help they can get in managing their family's phones. The Spy Phone App can be used to help keep family members safe in these trying times. Geo-fencing is a new feature being rolled out soon where parents can set boundaries to where the phone can be located. If the phone leaves those boundaries the parents will be notified. This is a great tool to make sure a family's kids stay where they are supposed to be.



Estimates say that 81% of all children globally access the Internet via their phones, and most children worldwide rely on their phones as their primary Internet connection point. Teenagers on average send over 1000 texts per month which is mind-boggling on its face. If parents want to keep track of who their children are communicating with, they will need to look no farther than their family's mobile phone.



About Spy Phone Labs LLC

Spy Phone Labs LLC is the worldwide leader in free child monitoring apps for Android and iOS phones. Millions of satisfied users have downloaded the apps over the past 8 and a half years. Spy Phone Labs LLC is a U.S. app development and software company based in New York.



Privacy Disclaimer:

Spy Phone App is intended for legal use only. Please comply with local and federal laws. Spy Phone app should be installed only on devices the user owns or has legal permission to monitor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Spy Phone labs LLC. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by the company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Spy Phone App is not a hidden app. Please do your own due diligence on the company before using a monitoring device.



Contact:

Dan Parisi

President, Spy Phone Labs LLC

support@phonetracker.com

973-615-8107