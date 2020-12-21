Spy Phone Labs LLC Announces Launch of SpyCamera.com Website

Middletown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2020 --In today's modern age there's a need to be realistic about the dangers that are all around. SpyCamera.com was launched to be a one-stop marketplace for security and nanny cams. With these security camera devices, one can always keep an eye on loved ones and property.



Spy Cameras have been around a long time. The problem was that before they needed to be wired and were sometimes bulky. There were storage issues for the pictures and video coming from the devices. Today's versions of a Spy Camera are small, light and easy to move around. Most Spy Cameras also have the storage in the way of SD cards which can store a lot of pictures and video on the device. A lot of the devices are also battery powered making it easy to put them anywhere.



At SpyCamera.com, a consumer can choose from a variety of Spy Cameras. SpyCamera.com has Cube Cameras, Doorbell Cameras, Spy Pen Cameras, Wall Cameras and Nanny Cams for the consumer to choose from. Spy Cameras can serve as an extra layer of protection for a family against outside forces. They are easy to use and can be put anywhere.



Spy Phone Labs, LLC is a New York-based developer of software and mobile app solutions for enabling children to be protected. The Spy Phone Labs team is fully committed to creating and providing innovations that harness the newer technologies to help families stay safe, healthy, and secure within their home. Anyone can visit SpyCamera.com to see their line of cameras to help keep a family safe.



