SQM has been Recognized by PROFIT Magazine as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Canada

Vernon, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2010 -- SQM Group a Vernon, British Columbia company is the call center industry leader for benchmarking, improving and certifying world class first call resolution (FCR), employee satisfaction (Esat) and customer satisfaction (Csat) performers. SQM Group is honored to be recognized by PROFIT Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. In their June 2010 issue, PROFIT Magazine published a case study on SQM’s ability to achieve a 401% revenue growth over the last five years while maintaining a 95% client retention rate.



“We are extremely proud of our revenue growth and client retention rate and being recognized for our accomplishments by PROFIT Magazine, especially considering the fact that the 200 companies that PROFIT Magazine ranks are the fastest growing companies in Canada. Also, SQM’s revenue growth is notable because our revenue growth was achieved the old-fashioned way of acquiring one client at a time with an exceptionally high client retention rate and without taking on any debt to help grow our business”, says Mike Desmarais President and Founder of SQM.



Our growth is the result of providing our call center clients with products and services that help reduce their operating cost, improve their customer satisfaction, reduce their customers at risk and increase their opportunities to sell to customers. The bottom line is that our secret ingredient is our clients’ success.



Since 1996, SQM Group has been the call center industry leader for benchmarking, improving and certifying sites, managers and CSRs for their FCR, Esat and Csat performance. Over 70% of our tracking clients improve their FCR performance year over year and for those clients that have improved they have experienced on average a 5% FCR improvement. For the average call center SQM benchmarks, a 1% improvement in their FCR performance equals $276,000 in annual operational savings. When you improve your FCR, not only do you achieve operational savings, you also reduce customers at risk which is typically a 5-10 times greater savings opportunity than the operational FCR improvement savings.



About PROFIT Magazine

PROFIT Magazine: Your Guide to Business Success is Canada’s preeminent publication dedicated to the management issues and opportunities facing small and mid-sized businesses. For 28 years, Canadian entrepreneurs and senior managers across a vast array of economic sectors have remained loyal to PROFIT because it’s a timely and reliable source of actionable information that helps them achieve business success and get the recognition they deserve for generating positive economic and social change.

