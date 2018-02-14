SQN Sport Offers Beautiful Activewear and a New Money-Making Opportunity for Women

Ketchum, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --SQN Sport is an activewear clothing company that creates beautiful American-made garments. Customers have the option of becoming ambassadors for the brand, earning commissions for every sale they refer. The company is in the process of adding a mobile app for independent sales reps, uber for retail sales, making it even easier to refer new customers and even place orders for them, all with just a few taps.



The clothing in the product line is all made in the United States, and the garments are manufactured from high-quality performance materials. The clothing is ideal for working out, running errands or just lounging around at home. The brand's acronym stands for "Sine qua non," a Latin phrase meaning "only the essential."



Currently, brand ambassadors make sales by sharing their unique referral links on social media or their personal websites and blogs. They can also sell products by hosting sample parties, similar to a variety of other businesses. The goal of the mobile app is to make the sales process even easier, enabling women to order products for their friends and family anytime, anywhere.



SQN Sport chose to go this route, rather than paying for traditional advertising, in order to support working women and give back to local communities. This also saves the company money, which they can continue to put towards developing new products, increasing job opportunities and funding various charitable initiatives.



To help build the app and bring it to the major mobile marketplaces, SQN Sport has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $25,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated over $1,600 and will continue to run until March 17, 2018.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded with stickers featuring fun Latin phrases, like "Carpe cerevisi" (seize the beer) and "Magister mundi sum" (I am the master of the universe) starting at contributions of $19 or more. Those who contribute more than $49 to the campaign will receive various clothing items from the brand, including muscle tank tops, SQN's best-selling ponchos and men's t-shirts. Backers can keep the products for themselves or sell them to their referred customers.



Those interested to receive a $10 off, can sign up with BackerPlanet by clicking this link: https://manychat.com/l13/1686461708048700.