Square Deal Machining Achieves ISO 14001 and ARM 9009 Quality Certification

Marathon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --Square Deal Machining, Inc. (SDMI), an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of high quality precision parts has been awarded ISO 14001 and ARM 9009 accreditation (http://www.ARM9009.com). SDMI has four centrally located manufacturing facilities located in the heart of New York State, all have achieved ISO 9001:2013, ISO 14001 and ARM 9009:2013 certification which assures SDMI meets the strictest of quality standards and deadlines. ISO 9001 is one of the most widely used management tools in the world today with over one million organizations worldwide independently certified. ISO 14001 is more systems specific as it sets out the criteria for an Environmental Management System (EMS). ARM 9009 is the most difficult to achieve because it focuses specifically on the critical and heavily overseen firearms and armoring sectors.



“ARM 9009:2013 certification is perhaps the greatest achievement of all three certifications acquired by Square Deal Machining,” said Jim Davidson, Accreditation Director for the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG). He added, “ARM 9009 is a system specific accreditation based on highly specialized standards that have been universally accepted as a requirement for suppliers, subcontractors and manufacturers of all firearms and armoring type products, precision parts, materials, hardware as well as related processes used in conjunction for the manufacture of firearms, armored vehicles, and body armor systems.” According to Davidson, ARM 9009 is accredited and overseen by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (http://www.aboac.org), an internationally recognized accreditation body (AB) and member of the Global Quality Assurance Council (GQAC) which has signatories, regional accreditation groups, association members, and observer organizations worldwide.



Joe Morgan, President of SDMI said, “Achieving these quality approved certifications is the result of a team effort committed to providing the highest quality products and services to customers. Daryl Guberman, consultant for Guberman-PMC, LLC which assisted SDMI with the certification process said, “In my over 30 years of consulting company's with their quality management needs, “Square Deal Machining ranks as one of the most impressive quality-focused manufacturers I've had the pleasure to work with and is a perfect example of why American manufacturing is still the best in the world.”



About Square Deal Machining

Square Deal Machining, Inc. (http://www.squaredealinc.com) is a manufacturer of high quality precision parts. Capabilities include CNC machining, CNC turning, grinding, plasma/laser cutting, punching, welding, assembly and other custom manufacturing services. Industries served include military/defense, transportation, commercial/consumer, industrial, energy and medical.