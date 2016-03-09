Squeaky Cheeks All Natural Powder Has Surpassed the Thousand-Store Mark Due to Overwhelming Demand After Talc Lawsuit

Roy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Squeaky Cheeks All Natural Powder provides an all-natural solution to chafing and sweat problems. While Squeaky Cheeks has been available on a limited basis in retail stores, customers are now requesting the product from retailers nationwide.



Much of this is due to the changing opinion of talc and questions surrounding its safety.



In February of 2016, a well-known provider of talc products was ordered by a state jury to pay seventy-two million in damages to an Alabama woman who had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.



Grocery and health product retailers are quickly responding to the demand for non-talc based products that actually work. "Squeaky Cheeks is excited to announce surpassing our 1000 store goal, people understand the risk of talc and are looking for safer alternative solutions." Said Rock Toone, Founder and President of Squeaky Cheeks.



Squeaky Cheeks can currently be found in stores such as Sprouts, Big Y, Hy-Vee, HEB, Vitamin Cottage, and Natural Grocers. Future retailers and big box stores are in the pipeline.



About Squeaky Cheeks

Squeaky cheeks is an all natural anti­-chafing powder that provides relief using natural ingredients such as corn starch, bentonite clay, organic slippery elm bark and essential oils. Squeaky Cheeks is available in three versions: Active Blend, which contains essential oils that cool and invigorate with a minty scent and was designed for people who like to feel dry, cool and refreshed. Comfort Blend, which soothes, dries and protects with a very pleasant non-­?mint scent. And the Nurture Blend for babies reduces wetness and bacteria that cause rash.



