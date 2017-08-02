SSH Communications Security Partners with Avancer Corporation

Cranbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2017 --SSH Communications Security, a cyber security company focusing on Encryption and Access Control Solutions has joined with Avancer Corporation, a multi-system integrator focusing on Identity and Access Management (IAM) Technology. The partnership will help in strengthening security aspect of SSH Key by bringing Identity and Access Management dynamics into existing SSH key driven IT Systems.



SSH keys provide the same access as usernames and passwords and they often grant access to privileged accounts at an operating system level, in many cases, the SSH key is utilized at the command line level within an IT System. IT Security aspects related to SSH keys have been overlooked in Identity and Access Management planning, implementation and audits. As SSH Key and IAM Technology are not integrated, in scenarios such as a user gets created while SSH key task related access is granted without oversight and controls. These keys grant access to enterprise resources such as production servers, databases, routers, firewalls, disaster recovery IT systems, database including financial information, payment channels, intellectual property and sensitive information. Misuse of the SSH Keys can lead to violations of corporate access policies and open backdoors for cyber criminals. Most large organizations have accumulated a great number of SSH keys in their environment and they are finding enterprise-wide deployment issues in Secure Shell (SSH) authentication management, which has suffered from the lack of governance for years.



"With an increasing number of customers experiencing breaches because of mismanagement of SSH keys, CISOs and IAM security teams need complete visibility into the increased threat surface enabled by SSH keys within their environments," said Andrew Hammond, Vice President of Business Development at SSH. He added that the Avancer partnership will bring customers the best of breed product and services to keep SSH key management from becoming a cybersecurity risk that gets out of control.



Speaking about the partnership, Arun Mehta, CEO of Avancer Corporation said, "this partnership is a stepping stone for Avancer as we aim to grow into the cyber-security domain. Avancer has partnered with SSH Communications Security to widen the security umbrella and strategically align cyber security considerations with Identity and Access Management processes. We will enable our customers to meet compliance requirements, improve their security posture and save operational costs."



Rajesh Mittal, CTO of Avancer Corporation points out that many organizations report varied issues related to SSH keys, including no record of available keys, no provisioning and termination processes in place for key-based access and system administrators permanent key-based access is governed without policies, processes, or oversight. This calls for generating knowledge of SSH security related vulnerabilities. As there has been a greater understanding of dealing with SSH Security issues, we can collaborate and discuss your organization specific SSH challenges.



SSH Protocol is a widely deployed facility for establishing encrypted connections, with changing security dynamics it is important to align SSH security with IAM. This will help in creating a reliable authentication mechanism and prevent keys from being used to circumvent controls that exist for the password based logons.



About SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cyber security solutions that monitor, control and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, enhance security, and achieve compliance. The Company sells directly through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and through a global network of certified partners.



Access more at www.ssh.com.



About Avancer Corporation

Avancer Corporation is a multi-system integrator focusing on Identity and Access Management (IAM) Technology. Founded in 2004, it has over a decade's expertise in the field of Identity and Access Governance, IT Security, and Big Data Management. With a depth of experience in end-to-end IT Security Solutions, Avancer has evolved as a specialist in integrating enterprise IT security through a range of solutions, products, and services focused on IAM Technology. Our services range from full term project life-cycle implementation to tailor made short-haul projects including software procurement, architectural advisement, design and development through deployment, administration, and training. The Management of Avancer, with over 30 years of corporate experience in information technology, has established a methodology for rapid design, development, and delivery that is second to none. Avancer's goal is not simply to deliver end-to-end solutions but to create optimal IT Systems for our clients by implementing a development process that is understandable and repeatable. Our approach is born out of the vast experience with many of the world's leading corporations and continues to evolve to reflect new developments in the business and technology marketplace.



Learn more at www.avancercorp.com.



