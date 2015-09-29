SSH Global Concepts, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Outdoor Products for the Backyard

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Scott Hyde is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.Outside-Living-Space.com. The website offers a wide selection of outdoor patio and yard products including barbeque grills, porch swings, hammocks, and cedar outdoor furniture. Hyde was inspired to start his website by his own love of spending time out in his backyard with family and friends. His family loves to spend time in their outdoor space or the ones that their friends have set up as well. He wanted to offer a website where people would be able to find the items that they needed to set up a nice outdoor space where they could get away within the comfort of their own property.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of Outside-Living-Space.com. The website carries products including charcoal grills, hammock stands, stainless steel barbeque grills, teak patio furniture, gas barbecues, Tortuga wicker patio furniture, cedar patio furniture, hammock chairs, and much more. In the future, Hyde is planning to add many new products including outdoor lighting items, umbrellas, outdoor fans, entertaining accessories, and decorations for the yard. By continuing to add more products to the website, he hopes to offer all of the items that customers might need to build a great outdoor space on their property.



Providing a website that offers great information as well as products that can help customers build their ideal outdoor space is important to Hyde regarding Outside-Living-Space.com. The website will offer plenty of important information and tips to help with building an outdoor space. This information will be paired with the products listed on the site, but if customers would rather buy items in a different style that better suits their needs they can apply the tips and information to whatever items they would prefer to use.



To complement the main website, Hyde is also launching a blog located at http://www.OutsideLivingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to outdoor spaces. Hyde will be writing about the new products that are available on the main website, what his family does out on their patio, how to make a patio enjoyable, life out in the patio area, and much more. The purpose of the blog is to provide information to those wishing to see how they can transform their outdoor space and use it for different purposes.



