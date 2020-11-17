Washington, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --Based in the United States, Saint Clair Systems, Inc. announces their new company's formation in Kolhapur/ Maharashtra, India. Widely-recognized for their expertise in manufacturing equipment designed to control liquid viscosity and temperature, now St. Clair Systems India Private Limited will provide cost-effective equipment delivery to that region. It will also support shorter lead times, reduce costs, and improve service response proficiency to companies throughout the Asia-Pacific market. Majority-owned by Saint Clair Systems, Inc., the new subsidiary will be managed by shareholder partners Pratap Puranik and Ravi Mahadeokar.



Robert Gladstone, the president of Saint Clair Systems, Inc., said, "We are thrilled to announce this long-overdue expansion. The Asia-Pacific market is teeming with potential. Our success will benefit our customers in the region, our employees, shareholders, and our thriving company as a whole."



In short, Saint Clair Systems works to control the viscosity and temperature of fluids in manufacturing processes. Reducing harmful VOC's while minimizing material and solvent usage and paint, sealer, and ink use, the company focuses on a more applicable automated dispensing method. Decreasing dispensing defects related to paint viscosity, for instance, Saint Clair's proprietary equipment controls paint temperature at the point of application. This process creates harmonized paint color as it is applied. Particularly useful in the automobile industry, the company supplies equipment to manufacturers and their suppliers to effectively control paints, sealants, and adhesives.



Other industries that benefit from Saint Clair Systems, Inc. and St. Clair Systems India Private Limited's insight are the food and beverage and coil coating industries. For foods and beverages, the company's equipment is used for the inks applied to cans and the coating within them. In the coil coating industry, also known as pre-painted metals, similar technology is applied.



For more information, visit https://www.viscosity.com and https://www.stclairsystems.in.



About Saint Clair Systems, Inc.

Based in Washington, Michigan, Saint Clair Systems, Inc. has provided process material temperature and viscosity solutions since 1990.



