St. Gregory's Armenian Church 15th Annual Golf Outing. Once Again Gary Barbera Will Provide the Hole-in-One Vehicle

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Gary Barbera, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is happy to once again be the Hole-in-One provider for the 15th annual St. Greg's Armenian Church Annual Golf Outing. This year's Hole-in-One prize is a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler for 2 years.



St. Gregory's Armenian Church is in the family of Armenian Apostolic churches, founded by the apostles Sts. Thaddeus and Bartholomew. Their patron saint is ST. Gregory the Illuminator, through whose efforts Christianity became the state religion in Armenia in 301 A.D. St. Gregory Church, a vibrant parish of the Armenian Prelacy, affiliated with the Catholicosate of Cilicia, has been in existence in Philadelphia for the last eight decades. The church was originally located in North Philadelphia, at 16th and Oxford streets. The parish built the present facility in 1967 in the Andorra section of Philadelphia and has been thriving here to this date.



The golf outing, which raises funds for the church, will take place Tuesday, October 2nd at the Talamore Country Club, 723 Talamore Dr. Ambler, PA 19002.